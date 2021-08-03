 Skip to main content
Schrock, Pacocha tied for fifth in Junior Girls' Amateur Championship after first round

ROCKFORD — Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac and Allison Pacocha of Eureka shot 2-over-par 74s on Tuesday and are tied for fifth place after the first round of the 42nd Illinois State Junior Girls' Amateur Championship at Aldeen Golf Course.

Elyssa Abdullah of Hinsdale and Shannyn Vogler of Moline are the co-leaders after firing 72s. The final round is Wednesday.

Katie Steinman of Bloomington shot 78, while Lauren Cervantes of Normal had 85 and Jaelyn Kelly of Hudson fired 89.

DANI GRACE SCHROCK 2021 HEDSHOT

Schrock
ALLISON PACOCHA 2020 HEDSHOT

Pacocha
