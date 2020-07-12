Steve-Jacob Barger knock off Two-Man qualifying medalists in first-round shocker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The father-son duo of Steve and Jacob Barger pulled off a stunning championship flight upset as matches began Sunday in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

The Bargers shot 8-under-par for 15 holes in ousting qualifying medalists Jeff Bartel and Jason Alexander, 4 and 3. Jacob Barger will be a junior at Bloomington High School. Alexander and Bartel fired 14-under 58 on Saturday's final qualifying day.

It was a busy day in the championship flight Sunday as 11 first-round matches were held.

Defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver earned a 4 and 3 victory over James and Jeremy Beutow. Bardwell and Weaver also won their first title together in 2016 when The Den last held the tourney.