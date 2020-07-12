Steve-Jacob Barger knock off Two-Man qualifying medalists in first-round shocker

Tom Egbers and Brevin Knight captured a 3 and 2 victory over Nick Mosele and Kyler Ummel, while Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich cruised past Darin York and Mike Lampe, 5 and 4.
Jackson Yoder and Reece Tennison, who will be University High School seniors, turned back
City Match Play champion Brian Zimmerman and Ben Kilborn, 1-up. Yoder and Tennison meet Henry and Wuethrich in the second round.
Caleb Poindexter and Nathan Lavender posted a 3 and 2 victory over Sean and Luke McCaw, while Greg Naleway and Matt Morse downed Tom Boland and Jeremy Hamilton, 2 and 1. Poindexter and Lavender next face Naleway and Morse.
Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser, the 2015 champions, eliminated Mike Aslinger and Bryan Mounce, 3 and 2. Havens and Wickenhauser advanced to face Joe Bierbaum and Dan Freed, who were 1-up winners over Nathan Jackson and Tom Oshinski.
There were no senior division championship flight matches played Sunday.
PHOTOS: Golf
Caleb Poindexter, left, celebrates with his partner, Nathan Lavender, after he sank his putt on No. 7 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Poindexter and Lavender fired a 10-under-par 62.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Selby Hubbard watches as his partner Mike Matthews attempts a par putt on No. 8 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bill Lehnen, left, tries to give the ball a kick as his partner, Chris Smith, just missed a birdie putt on No. 7 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Lehnen and Smith fired a 1-under-par 71.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dan Freed celebrates sinking a nine-foot putt on No. 16 during qualifying Saturday, July 11, 2020, for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. At left are Tyler Weaver and Alan Bardwell and Freed's partner, Joe Bierbaum, right.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Greg Dennis, left, and Doug Dowell line up their putt on No. 18 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Chris Coffey, left, and his partner, Cory McLeod, size up their putt on No. 18 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Logan Stauffer, left, and Joe Rieger line up their putt on No. 7 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Caleb Poindexter drives off No. 9 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Logan Stauffer watches his partner Joe Rieger with a chip shot on No. 8 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Alan Bardwell, left, watches his partner, Tyler Weaver, attempt an eagle putt on No. 15 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament qualifying round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Aaron Barlow, left, and Eric Outlaw teamed up as Barlow attempted to make a putt on No. 10 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jeff Wells, left, watches as his partner, Brad Barker attempted to make a putt on No. 10 during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Zach Lancaster, right, watches his partner, Aaron Elzy, left, hit his fairway shot onto the green during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jeff Jones drives his shot onto the fairway on No. 10 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jim McDowell drives his ball off No. 10 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Friday, July 10, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jeremy Beutow, left, fist-bumped his brother, Jim Beutow, after Jim sank an eight-foot putt on No. 10 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position qualifying round Friday, July 10, 2020, at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. The Beutows shot a 3-under-par 69.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Matthew Barker, left, and TJ Barger look over a putt on No. 10 on Friday, July 10, 2020, during a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament qualifying round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. The teenagers shot a 9-under-par 63.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Doug Wheeler, left, and his partner, Tom Adcock, watch Wheeler's fairway shot Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The father and son pair of Willie, right, and David Boyd celebrate with an elbow bump after Willie sank a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 10 Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Blake Foster, left, and Brendan Short watch Short's putt curve away from the hole Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tom Adcock, left, putts his ball as partner Doug Wheeler watches Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
David Boyd smiles as he hopes for a good landing off the fairway toward No. 10 green Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Blake Foster, left, and Brendan Short watch Short's shot from the fairway Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Willie Boyd, left, watches his son, David, putt on No. 10 Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Willie Boyd lofts his pitch shot onto No. 10 green Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Blake Foster strikes a shot off the fairway on No. 11 Thursday, July 9, 2020, during qualifying for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
