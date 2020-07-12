You are the owner of this article.
Steve-Jacob Barger knock off Two-Man qualifying medalists in first-round shocker
Steve-Jacob Barger knock off Two-Man qualifying medalists in first-round shocker

071220-blm-spt-8twoman

Alan Bardwell, left, watches his partner, Tyler Weaver, attempt an eagle putt on No. 15 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament qualifying round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course on Saturday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The father-son duo of Steve and Jacob Barger pulled off a stunning championship flight upset as matches began Sunday in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

The Bargers shot 8-under-par for 15 holes in ousting qualifying medalists Jeff Bartel and Jason Alexander, 4 and 3. Jacob Barger will be a junior at Bloomington High School. Alexander and Bartel fired 14-under 58 on Saturday's final qualifying day.

It was a busy day in the championship flight Sunday as 11 first-round matches were held.

Defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver earned a 4 and 3 victory over James and Jeremy Beutow. Bardwell and Weaver also won their first title together in 2016 when The Den last held the tourney.

Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer, the 2018 champions, slipped past JD Dudgeon and Doug Claunch, 1-up. Up next for Rieger and Stauffer are Al and Alex Thompson, who took a 1-up win over Zach Lancaster and Aaron Elzy.

Tom Egbers and Brevin Knight captured a 3 and 2 victory over Nick Mosele and Kyler Ummel, while Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich cruised past Darin York and Mike Lampe, 5 and 4.

Jackson Yoder and Reece Tennison, who will be University High School seniors, turned back City Match Play champion Brian Zimmerman and Ben Kilborn, 1-up. Yoder and Tennison meet Henry and Wuethrich in the second round.

Caleb Poindexter and Nathan Lavender posted a 3 and 2 victory over Sean and Luke McCaw, while Greg Naleway and Matt Morse downed Tom Boland and Jeremy Hamilton, 2 and 1. Poindexter and Lavender next face Naleway and Morse.

Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser, the 2015 champions, eliminated Mike Aslinger and Bryan Mounce, 3 and 2. Havens and Wickenhauser advanced to face Joe Bierbaum and Dan Freed, who were 1-up winners over Nathan Jackson and Tom Oshinski.

There were no senior division championship flight matches played Sunday.

