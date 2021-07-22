 Skip to main content
TJ Barger finishes 27th at Illinois State Amateur

ROMEOVILLE — TJ Barger of Bloomington fired a final-round 73 on Thursday and finished 27th in the 90th Illinois State Amateur Championship at Mistwood Golf Club.

Barger, who had a 77 in Thursday's morning round, ended with a 297 total. Barger will be a preferred walk-on this fall for the University of Illinois golf team.

Ethan Farnam of Crystal Lake repeated as champion, prevailing on the fourth hole of a playoff after tying Mac McClear of Hinsdale and Jordan Less of Elmhurst. They tied at 13-under-par 275. Less shot a final-round 67, while McClear fired 68 and Farnam 75.

Mason Minkel of Pekin, who will play for Heartland Community College, tied for 12th after shooting 73-285. Illinois Wesleyan rising senior Jimmy Morton of Sugar Grove fired 76-291 and tied for 19th.

TJ BARGER 2021 MUG SHOT

Barger
