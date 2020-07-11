Watch now: Bartel, Alexander reunite to fire 14-under 58, claim Two-Man medalist honors

"I knew it (being medalists) was possible, but it's also been maybe 10 years since we've played," said Alexander.

Bartel and Alexander made it to the semifinals in 2005 at Ironwood, losing to eventual champions Matt and Drew Miller.

Alexander was glad to see Bartel's putting prowess hasn't left in the last 10 years, especially after Alexander missed on No. 18.

"I've always been a good putter, but I found something the last two days that has been really working so I went with that," said Bartel.

The championship flight matches will be played from the gold tees, adding about 500 yards to what was played in qualifying from the blue tees. That could put some pressure on Alexander, but his partner is confident.

"If he's hitting off the tee like he was today, there will be no disadvantage," said Bartel. "He was hitting it perfect and long."

Not only are Bardwell and Weaver the defending champions, winning last year at Prairie Vista Golf Course, they also captured the last Two-Man held at The Den in 2016.

"We kind of do opposite things well. That helps in this format," said Weaver.