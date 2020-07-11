Watch now: Bartel, Alexander reunite to fire 14-under 58, claim Two-Man medalist honors

BLOOMINGTON — It has been 10 years since Jeff Bartel and Jason Alexander have been partners in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position.
What hasn't changed is Bartel's ability on the greens, even at age 50.
"When you have someone who can putt, it's such a difference," said Alexander. "It frees everything up."
Bartel and Alexander blitzed the front nine in 8-under-par 28 during Saturday's final qualifying round for the Two-Man Best Position at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.
Jeff Bartel puts the finishing touches on 14-under 58 for him and Jason Alexander with this birdie putt on No. 18 in B-N Two-Man Best Position qualifying to take medalist honors pic.twitter.com/7wKhfVreyf— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 11, 2020
When Bartel rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 18, he gave a clenched left fist. That gave him and Alexander a 14-under 58 and medalist honors, edging the 59 posted by Jim and Michael Mounce on Friday.
Bartel and Alexander also were medalists in 2001, shooting 58 at Ironwood Golf Course.
Defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver were exempt from qualifying. But they played what amounted to a practice round Saturday and showed they aren't ready to give up the title yet as three eagles led the way to 59.
Three teams posted 62s on Saturday — 2018 champions Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer, Joe Bierbaum and Dan Freed and Caleb Poindexter and Nathan Lavender.
It took a 69 to make the 32-team championship flight. Matches begin Saturday leading to the semifinals next Saturday and the 18-hole final on July 19.
Travel baseball responsibilities with his family has caused Alexander, who will turn 48 next week, to miss the Two-Man since 2010. Bartel has played with a couple different partners in the last 10 years.
Heck, they haven't even played golf together since losing in the first round in 2010.
Bartel thought a good round Saturday would be "4 and 4," meaning 4-under on the front and 4-under on the back. Instead, a short eagle putt set up by Alexander's 5-iron approach on No. 9 already had 8-under covered — with nine left.
That left them aiming to overtake the Mounces 59.
Dan Freed sinks birdie ptt on No. 16 in Saturday's B-N Two-Man Best Position qualifying at The Den at Fox Creek pic.twitter.com/NruTLrR6UX— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 11, 2020
"I thought it (being medalist) in my head and he thought it in his head, but it never got spoken," said Bartel. "But at 8-under you have to think about it."
Bartel and Alexander added another birdie on No. 10, but three straight pars followed to slow their momentum. However, they closed strong with five birdies, including Bartel's fine shot on the par-3 17th that set up an Alexander 4-foot birdie putt.
"I knew it (being medalists) was possible, but it's also been maybe 10 years since we've played," said Alexander.
Bartel and Alexander made it to the semifinals in 2005 at Ironwood, losing to eventual champions Matt and Drew Miller.
Alexander was glad to see Bartel's putting prowess hasn't left in the last 10 years, especially after Alexander missed on No. 18.
"I've always been a good putter, but I found something the last two days that has been really working so I went with that," said Bartel.
Logan Stauffer sinks birdie putt on No. 7 in Saturday's B-N Two-Man Best Position qualifying at The Den at Fox Creek pic.twitter.com/eC9jqFxRqr— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) July 11, 2020
The championship flight matches will be played from the gold tees, adding about 500 yards to what was played in qualifying from the blue tees. That could put some pressure on Alexander, but his partner is confident.
"If he's hitting off the tee like he was today, there will be no disadvantage," said Bartel. "He was hitting it perfect and long."
Not only are Bardwell and Weaver the defending champions, winning last year at Prairie Vista Golf Course, they also captured the last Two-Man held at The Den in 2016.
"We kind of do opposite things well. That helps in this format," said Weaver.
They eagled No. 9 to get to 5-under at the turn Saturday. Two more eagles followed on Nos. 10 and 14. Weaver finished the round by making a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th.
"I think once we move to the gold tees it will be very different than today's round," said Bardwell. "The par-5s become real two shoters and the par-3s definitely get a little harder. On the par-4s you have to hit fuller wedges if not shorter irons. It definitely will be a lot tougher come matches."
Brad Barker and Jeff Wells took medalist honors in the 22-team senior division thanks to a 63 on Friday.
PHOTOS: Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament
071220-blm-spt-4twoman
071220-blm-spt-3twoman
071220-blm-spt-2twoman
071220-blm-spt-1twoman
071220-blm-spt-10twoman
071220-blm-spt-9twoman
071220-blm-spt-5twoman
071220-blm-spt-6twoman
071220-blm-spt-7twoman
071220-blm-spt-8twoman
071120-blm-spt-6twoman
071120-blm-spt-7twoman
071120-blm-spt-3twoman
071120-blm-spt-4twoman
071120-blm-spt-5twoman
071120-blm-spt-1twoman
071120-blm-spt-2twoman
071020-blm-spt-7twoman
071020-blm-spt-1twoman
071020-blm-spt-2twoman
071020-blm-spt-3twoman
071020-blm-spt-4twoman
071020-blm-spt-6twoman
071020-blm-spt-5twoman
071020-blm-spt-9twoman
071020-blm-spt-8twoman
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!