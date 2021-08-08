Watch now: Birdie on No. 18 at The Den gives Michael Mounce the B-N Medal Play title

BLOOMINGTON — When Michael Mounce sank a 15-foot birdie putt at No. 18 just past noon Sunday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, he didn't realize how important it really was.

Neither did anyone else in the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play field.

Mounce's putt capped off a 1-under-par 71 in breezy conditions at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in the second round. That gave Mounce a 36-hole total of 3-under 141 and a one-stroke lead over Mike Henry heading to Bloomington Country Club for the final 18 holes a couple hours later.

What promised to be an interesting final round — with nine golfers within four of the lead — never materialized.

A storm rolled in just before Mounce teed off and planted itself over Bloomington-Normal, forcing cancellation of action at BCC. The tournament was declared official after 36 holes, giving the 24-year-old Mounce his first Medal Play title.

"I had no clue there was rain in the forecast," said Mounce, who lost in the City Match Final to Brian Zimmerman in June. "I was ready to play. It started raining and the sirens went off."

First-round leader Ben Kilborn, who suffered a two-stroke penalty when he hit the wrong ball at The Den, shot 76. Kilborn ended in a four-way tie for third at 143 with Brevin Knight (71), Logan Stauffer (71) and Al Thompson (72).

"I just hit some of the worst golf shots I could hit," said Kilborn, who had four penalty strokes on the back nine. "I was excited to get to BCC. The fact that I wasn't out of the tournament was encouraging and I was ready to go. Two shots is nothing."

Henry felt much the same way.

At 53, Henry realizes there probably won't be many more chances to win this tournament where he now has six runner-up finishes. In the group behind Mounce at The Den, Henry left a birdie chip on No. 18 just short.

"I'm definitely disappointed," said Henry. "I hit the ball really well the last two days. I hit 17 greens (in regulation) yesterday and missed one by a foot-and-a-half. Today was more of the same, just a little longer (putts for birdies)."

As the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association president, Henry keeps a close eye on the weather forecast ahead of time.

While Mounce didn't know about the chance of rain, Henry was certainly aware of it.

"We had 53% chance which a lot of times in the summer is just a squall here or there and you get through it," he said. "But when we got done (at The Den), I looked at the radar and nothing popped and I thought we would be OK."

It is believed to be the first time in the Medal Play's 61-year history the tourney was shortened because of weather.

Mounce was the only golfer who shot under-par in both rounds at The Den. With the championship flight pushed back to the longer tees and a stiff wind, scores were much higher than Saturday.

"I was keeping the ball in play off the tee," said Mounce, who won the 2018 City Match Play. "Yesterday I hit the ball OB (out of bounds) one time and I was out of position. It played a lot harder today."

Mounce's round of three birdies and two bogeys was just what he needed to be in the mix for a final-round battle at BCC that never came to fruition.

While Mounce has twice finished fifth in the Medal Play, he's never really been in contention for the title in the final round.

"The only time I really play here (at BCC) is this tournament," said Mounce. "I hadn't played here since the last time I played this tournament (2019). That's why I love playing this tournament."

Mounce didn't make the cut to the low 18 in the championship flight for last year's final Medal Play round. Of course, he had a valid excuse.

"I had a lot going on last year. I got married the next week," said Mounce, smiling. "My mindset wasn't quite in the right place."

Moving to the shorter, but tighter, BCC layout for the final round seemed good for Henry, who won the Two-Man Best Position last month with Rob Wuethrich.

"I was really looking forward to coming out here on these greens and get my putting stroke back," said Henry. "I've seen a lot of putts go in here over the years, and you don't forget that stuff."

Kilborn, who led by two after Saturday's first round, was even-par for Sunday's round through 13 holes.

After hitting his drive in the thick fescue grass on No. 14 and losing the ball, Kilborn took a double-bogey 7. He made another bogey on the next hole before disaster really struck on the 16th.

"It was into the wind and I did not commit to the tee shot and hit into the fescue," said Kilborn. "I thought it was a Titleist 4 with two black dots (on the ball), but I had lost that ball on 14."

Henry told Kilborn he found a Titleist with two black dots. Kilborn said he was "so excited" he hit it before realizing that wasn't his ball. He then found his ball, but had to take a two-stroke penalty for hitting the wrong ball, turning a 4 into a 6.

Kilborn nearly birdied the 17th before hitting his approach to 3 feet on No. 18 for a birdie.

"If I don't hit a wrong ball, I'm tied for the lead," said Kilborn. "You have to know what ball you're playing."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

