Watch now: Brian Zimmerman, Parker Wisdom advance to B-N City Match Play final

NORMAL — Brian Zimmerman and Parker Wisdom have never played golf together. Actually, they've never even met.
They'll get plenty of time together Sunday after advancing to the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play 36-hole championship match at Weibring Golf Club.
Zimmerman turned back qualifying medalist Tyler Weaver, 4 and 3, in Saturday's first semifinal match before Wisdom downed 2018 champion Michael Mounce, 3 and 2, in the other.
It will be the youngest final match in nine years with the 19-year-old Wisdom against Zimmerman, 24. Nate Perry (22) defeated Sean Dozier (21) in 2011.
Sunday's morning round between the first-time finalists, who are each searching for their initial Bloomington-Normal Golf Association title, begins at 8 a.m.
Brian Zimmerman hits to the par-3 seventh hole during his B-N City Match Play semifinal win over Tyler Weaver pic.twitter.com/qxfmkKvHwj— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 20, 2020
"Obviously a lot of people are rusty given the pandemic," said Zimmerman, who lost in last year's quarterfinal to eventual champion Grant Milling. "I was expecting this, but you never really know."
Zimmerman is a University High School graduate who didn't golf for the powerhouse Pioneers. He played three years on the golf team at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, but really improved his game two years ago when he moved back to the Twin Cities.
"That's when I realized I had a love for the game of golf and can't get enough of it," said Zimmerman, who works at Country Financial in investment services. "I started working with (instructor) Kenny Jacobs that fall, and that's when things turned around."
Wisdom has taken a more traditional trajectory in his career. He was a standout for Central Catholic who signed with Illinois State's golf team and just completed his freshman year although that was shortened in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After rallying from a 2-down deficit with five left against 2016 winner Mike Henry in a Thursday quarterfinal match, Wisdom made sure his Friday practice session paid off.
"I had to tighten things up, and I worked a lot on my putting," said Wisdom. "I needed to make putts. Against Mike, I didn't make any putts. Today that was the big difference. Today I finally made some birdies."
Zimmerman had four birdies and never trailed against Weaver, who was trying to follow Milling's lead from qualifying medalist to champion.
A birdie on the par-4 fifth gave Zimmerman a 1-up lead. Weaver came back by sinking a birdie putt at No. 6 to square the match. After both bogeyed the par-3 seventh, Zimmerman sank a 15-foot birdie putt at No. 8 to go ahead.
Zimmerman won three straight holes to take control. Weaver bogeyed the ninth before Zimmerman chipped in from 20 feet for birdie at the 10th.
A par at No. 14 left Zimmerman dormie at 4-up with four left. Weaver conceded on No. 15 green.
"I played bad all day. I didn't have it all day," said Weaver, the 2018 Medal Play champion. "I couldn't hit it in the fairway and couldn't make a putt or chip very well. I didn't hit a fairway after the fifth hole. I usually hit it pretty straight. I was hitting it short and crooked. That's a pretty bad combination."
Zimmerman, who went to the 18th hole in his previous three matches, thought his uphill approach shot at No. 8 into the breeze was the key to get him going.
"I made that putt and that gave me a little confidence," he said.
After the chip-in birdie at No. 10, Zimmerman felt it was his match to lose.
"When I got 3-up, I figured Tyler was going to have to come and get me," he said. "I didn't want to give him any holes. Luckily, I didn't."
Wisdom has added some length during the past year, but he knew that wouldn't matter against the long-hitting Mounce. So even though Wisdom was usually going first from the fairway, he realized what he needed to do to win.
"I knew it all came down to short game," said Wisdom. "You can bomb it off the tee all you want, but if you can't putt or have a good short game, it doesn't really matter.
"I didn't really worry about that (Mounce's length) because I felt my iron shots were going to be close anyway. If I made the putts, the drives didn't matter."
Wisdom sank a 20-foot par putt on No. 7 to stay even. He had a bad lie in the greenside bunker at the ninth and couldn't get out his first attempt, losing the hole to fall 1-down at the turn.
Parker Wisdom sinks a birdie putt on No. 12 in his B-N City Match Play semifinal win over Michael Mounce pic.twitter.com/Jxzc6vcv3C— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 20, 2020
The putter got Wisdom a 1-up lead with birdie putts dropping at Nos. 10 and 12. Pars at the 14th and 16th were good enough to win the holes and end the match.
"My putter definitely let me down today," said Mounce. "Ball striking, I thought I hit my driver and irons better than the last couple days, but it all comes down to putting. He played well. It feels like he hit every fairway and it didn't seem like he mishit a shot all day."
This is Wisdom's first time in the City Match Play, although he gained some match play experience as a junior golfer. He's learning quickly what it takes to win matches against the older crowd.
"Putting I knew I had to make the 20-footers for birdie that could flip the match around," said Wisdom. "Today those putts dropped."
Todd Manning won the 18th hole to earn a 1-up victory over Jacob Sutton in the first flight final.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
