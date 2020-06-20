Watch now: Brian Zimmerman, Parker Wisdom advance to B-N City Match Play final

After the chip-in birdie at No. 10, Zimmerman felt it was his match to lose.

"When I got 3-up, I figured Tyler was going to have to come and get me," he said. "I didn't want to give him any holes. Luckily, I didn't."

Wisdom has added some length during the past year, but he knew that wouldn't matter against the long-hitting Mounce. So even though Wisdom was usually going first from the fairway, he realized what he needed to do to win.

"I knew it all came down to short game," said Wisdom. "You can bomb it off the tee all you want, but if you can't putt or have a good short game, it doesn't really matter.

"I didn't really worry about that (Mounce's length) because I felt my iron shots were going to be close anyway. If I made the putts, the drives didn't matter."

Wisdom sank a 20-foot par putt on No. 7 to stay even. He had a bad lie in the greenside bunker at the ninth and couldn't get out his first attempt, losing the hole to fall 1-down at the turn.

The putter got Wisdom a 1-up lead with birdie putts dropping at Nos. 10 and 12. Pars at the 14th and 16th were good enough to win the holes and end the match.