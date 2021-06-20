Watch now: Brian Zimmerman repeats as City Match Play champion by winning 36th hole

BLOOMINGTON — Brian Zimmerman hit an iron off the tee safely into the middle of Prairie Vista Golf Course's tight 18th fairway Sunday with the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play title match all square after 35 holes.

What happened next left Zimmerman in a state of shock. To say Michael Mounce couldn't quite believe it, either, would be an understatement.

Mounce, who overcame a 4-down deficit with 14 holes left to briefly take the lead on the back nine, shanked his tee shot into the water in front of the tee.

When Mounce missed a bogey putt, he conceded as Zimmerman became the first repeat champion in eight years with a 1-up victory.

"I can't really believe what happened on 18. I don't have words for what happened," said Zimmerman. "It was shocking. I'm happy to get the 'W' anyway I can."

Mounce, the 2018 champion, knew exactly what happened on the tee with a 7-iron in his hands.

"I pulled my club back and that dude (in the group behind) was looking for his ball in the cart," he said. "I looked at him and should have stopped and didn't. It happens."

Mike Cushing, who lost in 19 holes in Saturday's semifinals to Mounce, was the last back-to-back winner in 2012-13.

Zimmerman, a 25-year old who works in fixed annuities investment services at Country Financial, looked in the driver's seat when Mounce couldn't find his drive on No. 4 in the afternoon. He thought he was in an adjacent fairway and someone might have picked up his ball.

"I was extremely upset, but there was nothing I could do about it," said Mounce, 24. "It felt like a two-hole swing to me because I was right in the wheelhouse to make birdie and he was 100 yards in (for a third shot). Then he won the hole pretty easy. But that's golf and it happens."

That gave Zimmerman, who didn't trail in the morning round while building a 2-up lead, a 4-up advantage.

But Mounce gathered himself. When he sank a 15-foot birdie putt at No. 7, the momentum began to turn.

Zimmerman bogeyed the par-3 eighth to have his lead trimmed to 2-up. Mounce hit his approach tight on No. 11 and sank a short birdie putt to get 1-down. When Zimmerman made another bogey on the par-3 12th, the match was all square.

"I don't think I let off the gas. I just hit a couple bad shots and he started putting well and made a lot of putts," said Zimmerman. "I hit a really bad shot on 8 to lose that hole. He came after me and made birdies. You have to make birdies out here. I felt like I was hitting good putts. They just weren't going in."

Mounce drained a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 13 to take his first lead of the day. He almost gave that back after pushing his tee shot right on the 14th into a pond, but Zimmerman left a shot in the greenside bunker and had to make an 8-foot putt for bogey and a halve.

Zimmerman didn't want to come to the par-5 16th trailing because of Mounce's big advantage off the tee. Zimmerman had 234 yards to the green with his second shot and hit the lip of a bunker by the green, but luckily the ball bounced forward into the fairway.

Mounce only had a pitching wedge from 150 yards for his second shot. He hit the same lip as Zimmerman. However, Mounce's ball bounced back into the bunker.

"I hit the wrong club," said Mounce. "I hit a solid shot at the pin and it came up a hair short."

After Mounce missed a birdie putt, Zimmerman sank his 4-footer to get all square. Both parred No. 17. When it looked like the first final in 30 years might be headed to sudden death, it basically came to a sudden end on the 18th tee.

There was a full range of emotions on the final nine holes for both golfers.

"The bogey on 12, I kind of started to think you've started to give some holes away. It's tough," said Zimmerman. "Being 4-up, that's a lot. In six holes, he made up four (holes). Standing on 14 tee box, I was all over the place in my mind. But there were five holes left and you have to hit good shots."

Mounce said he couldn't remember hitting a shank before in competition.

"It's a tough way to lose," he said.

As the defending champion usually does, Zimmerman brought the trophy back to the clubhouse when the tournament started.

Turns out he didn't need to bother.

"It feels good to take it home," he said. "It's a massive trophy. I'm glad to stare at it for another year."

