Watch now: Brian Zimmerman's clutch shot on No. 18 produces B-N City Match Play win

NORMAL — Brian Zimmerman's tee shot on No. 18 found the fairway bunker Friday at Weibring Golf Club. That wasn't the problem.
He was left with 168 yards to the green and knew what club he wanted in a tense Bloomington-Normal City Match Play championship flight quarterfinal match.
"It would have been a little punch 6-iron, but I snapped that club on No. 16 after that horrible second shot," he said. "So it was a full 7 (iron), and it was the best swing all day when I needed it."
Zimmerman's shot covered the flagstick and left him 5 feet above the hole. The 24-year-old sank the birdie putt to take a 1-up victory over Matt Gumm and advanced to the semifinals for the first time.
Brian Zimmerman stuffs 7-iron from fairway bunker to 5 feet on No. 18, sinks birdie putt to slip past Matt Gumm, 1-up, in B-N City Match Play quarterfinal pic.twitter.com/QtgDgWLPVO— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 19, 2020
Also posting quarterfinal victories Friday were qualifying medalist Tyler Weaver and 2018 champion Michael Mounce.
Weaver got out to a 3-up lead and hung on at the end to down Dallas Koth, 1-up. Mounce, who didn't see the 15th hole in his first two matches, was 3-down after six before rallying to oust Ben Kilborn, 2 and 1.
That sets up Saturday's semifinals. Weaver faces Zimmerman at 8 a.m., followed by 19-year-old Parker Wisdom against Mounce at 8:10.
Chances are Zimmerman will get to play 18 holes Saturday. All three of his matches this week have gone the distance, but Friday was the first time he was all square coming to No. 18.
Zimmerman enjoyed a 2-up advantage after No. 11 before the veteran Gumm made a comeback. Zimmerman's bogey at the 12th was followed by a short Gumm birdie putt at No. 13 to deadlock the match.
Gumm drained a 20-foot birdie putt at the 15th to take a 1-up lead. Both players missed the green with their second shots at No. 16. After Zimmerman couldn't make his par putt, Gumm faced a 5-footer to go 2-up with two left.
"That putt on 16 is going to haunt me," said Gumm of his par miss. "I looked at that thing twice behind the hole. I swore it was going to turn, and it stayed straight right over the edge. That was the one right there."
Gumm hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th in the bunker and couldn't save par as Zimmerman two-putted for par to square things going to No. 18.
"I was struggling with the driver, especially on the back nine. It was wayward really all day," said Zimmerman. "But I got into a rhythm and really hit a good drive on 16, and I felt it again on 18. I hope that carries into tomorrow. The driver has been my big flaw recently, and that's something I usually can rely on."
Zimmerman also was in the quarterfinals a year ago before losing to eventual champion Grant Milling, 1-up.
"I was really confident going in (the tournament)," said Zimmerman. "I shot a couple rounds in the mid-60s coming in. You just have to get the tournament pressure under the belt. It definitely takes a little bit of time."
Weaver started quickly and was 3-up after eight holes. But a bogey at No. 9 cut his lead to 2-up at the turn.
It stayed that way until Koth sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th. Weaver pushed his drive right on No. 18, but was able hook his approach around some trees just over the green.
Weaver chipped down the hill to 3 feet above the hole. After Koth left a birdie putt short Weaver, the 2018 Medal Play champion, calmly stepped up and made his par effort to also qualify for the semifinals for the first time.
"We normally don't putt those," he said of casual rounds with friends.
Tyler Weaver tops Dallas Koth, 1-up, in B-N City Match Play quarterfinal match at Weibring GC. Both missed birdie putts on No. 15. pic.twitter.com/zrBWrynUfx— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 19, 2020
Weaver, at 38 the older of the four semifinalists, thinks he might have learned a lesson for this weekend.
"Basically I got too conservative. I should have kept my foot on the gas," he said. "There's nothing too penalizing out here. I won't do that tomorrow. If I get up, I'll try to get more up. I let him stick around. Luckily he didn't do anything too spectacular. He played really solid, but didn't make enough birdies."
Mounce, 23, figured he was in big trouble. Kilborn was already 3-up and facing a short approach into No. 8 with Mounce about 30 feet away. But Kilborn flew over the green and couldn't save par, allowing Mounce to 2-putt and win the hole to get 2-down.
"I could have easily have gone 4-down there ... if he hit inside 10 feet and made birdie," said Mounce. "That was a big hole for me."
Mounce sank a short birdie putt at No. 10, and Kilborn missed from the same length, to get 1-down. Mounce's 15-foot birdie putt at the 13th squared the match. Another Kilborn long approach from 75 yards flew the green and led to bogey on No. 15 as Mounce went 1-up.
Michael Mounce sinks a birdie putt on No. 13 en route to a 2 and 1 victory over Ben Kilborn in the B-N City Match Play quarterfinals at Weibring GC pic.twitter.com/W9yTKNtN65— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 20, 2020
Kilborn snapped his tee shot on No. 16 and couldn't find the ball, falling 2-down. When his birdie putt on the 17th slipped past the hole, Mounce 2-putted to secure the win.
"Those were killers," said Kilborn of the approaches on Nos. 8 and 15. "I was juiced up all day and clubbing down to a little lob wedge."
Mounce is hitting the ball longer than anyone left in the field and hopes he can use that as a weapon this weekend.
"If I hit it a little off line on this course, it's not like there's fescue and I can still play it," he said. "It feels good."
PHOTOS: B-N City Match Play
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!