Watch now: Brian Zimmerman's clutch shot on No. 18 produces B-N City Match Play win

That sets up Saturday's semifinals. Weaver faces Zimmerman at 8 a.m., followed by 19-year-old Parker Wisdom against Mounce at 8:10.

Chances are Zimmerman will get to play 18 holes Saturday. All three of his matches this week have gone the distance, but Friday was the first time he was all square coming to No. 18.

Zimmerman enjoyed a 2-up advantage after No. 11 before the veteran Gumm made a comeback. Zimmerman's bogey at the 12th was followed by a short Gumm birdie putt at No. 13 to deadlock the match.

Gumm drained a 20-foot birdie putt at the 15th to take a 1-up lead. Both players missed the green with their second shots at No. 16. After Zimmerman couldn't make his par putt, Gumm faced a 5-footer to go 2-up with two left.

"That putt on 16 is going to haunt me," said Gumm of his par miss. "I looked at that thing twice behind the hole. I swore it was going to turn, and it stayed straight right over the edge. That was the one right there."

Gumm hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th in the bunker and couldn't save par as Zimmerman two-putted for par to square things going to No. 18.