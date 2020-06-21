Watch now: Brian Zimmerman's solid back nine gives him Bloomington-Normal City Match Play title

Wisdom, 19, just completed his freshman season on Illinois State's men's golf team. He was trying to become the tourney's youngest champion since 1978 when 18-year-old Kevin Schwulst took the title.

"I really didn't hit a lot of good shots today," said Wisdom, whose first birdie in the afternoon didn't come until No. 13. "It was definitely there for the taking. I just didn't take it."

Zimmerman cut Wisdom's early lead in the morning to 1-down before Wisdom sank a 10-foot par putt on No. 18 for a 2-up advantage.

After a short break, Wisdom's short game saved him for a long time in the afternoon. He hit only three greens on the front nine, but only had his lead trimmed to 1-up thanks to some clutch up-and-down par saves, including out of the bunker at the par-3 seventh.

Zimmerman squared the match by sinking an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10. Then he stuffed his approach on the par-3 11th within 3 feet for a tap-in birdie and 1-up lead.

Wisdom got his first birdie of the week on the par-5 No. 13, making a 15-foot putt to draw even. Tree trouble off the tee on the 14th led to a Wisdom bogey as Zimmerman again went 1-up with a 6-foot par putt.