Watch now: Brian Zimmerman's solid back nine gives him Bloomington-Normal City Match Play title

NORMAL — Brian Zimmerman didn't get rattled in losing the first three holes during Sunday's morning round of the 36-hole Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship final match.
So being 1-down with nine left in the afternoon against Parker Wisdom didn't deter him in the slightest.
"I play a ton of 36-hole rounds on Saturdays and Sundays. I knew I wasn't going to get tired," he said. "I was really looking forward to it coming in. I love playing a lot of golf, especially on a gorgeous day."
Brian Zimmerman sinks long birdie putt on No. 16 and holds off Parker Wisdom, 1-up, in B-N City Match Play final for first BNGA title pic.twitter.com/BTmOHAhJz4— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 21, 2020
Zimmerman birdied the first two holes on the back nine, grabbing his first lead of the match on the 29th hole. Wisdom twice got all square before Zimmerman dropped a 50-foot birdie putt on No. 16 (the 34th of the match) that lifted him to a 1-up victory at Weibring Golf Club.
It was the first Bloomington-Normal Golf Association title for the 24-year-old Zimmerman, who didn't play golf while at University High.
"I have a ton of confidence in myself and my ability. I think it's more so lack of tournaments," he said. "This week the more I played, the better I got. I have a lot of belief in myself that I'm going to shoot good scores. I just have to play more golf and more tournament golf and see where it gets me."
Wisdom, 19, just completed his freshman season on Illinois State's men's golf team. He was trying to become the tourney's youngest champion since 1978 when 18-year-old Kevin Schwulst took the title.
"I really didn't hit a lot of good shots today," said Wisdom, whose first birdie in the afternoon didn't come until No. 13. "It was definitely there for the taking. I just didn't take it."
Zimmerman cut Wisdom's early lead in the morning to 1-down before Wisdom sank a 10-foot par putt on No. 18 for a 2-up advantage.
Parker Wisdom sinks par putt on No. 18 to take 2-up lead over Brian Zimmerman after morning 18 in B-N City Match Play final. Going right back out for afternoon round pic.twitter.com/H8979BH5u6— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 21, 2020
After a short break, Wisdom's short game saved him for a long time in the afternoon. He hit only three greens on the front nine, but only had his lead trimmed to 1-up thanks to some clutch up-and-down par saves, including out of the bunker at the par-3 seventh.
Zimmerman squared the match by sinking an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 10. Then he stuffed his approach on the par-3 11th within 3 feet for a tap-in birdie and 1-up lead.
Brian Zimmerman second straight birdie after great tee shot on No. 11 gives him 1-up lead over Parker Wisdom after 29 holes in B-N City Match Play final pic.twitter.com/hpfs2HM6j9— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 21, 2020
Wisdom got his first birdie of the week on the par-5 No. 13, making a 15-foot putt to draw even. Tree trouble off the tee on the 14th led to a Wisdom bogey as Zimmerman again went 1-up with a 6-foot par putt.
The match went all square when Wisdom put his approach shot 3 feet away and Zimmerman 3-putted for bogey on No. 15. Wisdom's tee shot on the long par-4 16th was just off the fairway on the left with trees to get under.
Wisdom hit a solid shot, but it struck a tree limb and kicked back. He put his next shot on the green and 2-putted for bogey. Zimmerman was just trying to lag his long birdie putt close and instead watched it fall.
"I hadn't made a (long) putt all day, and it was fitting I made that one when I didn't have to," he said. "But it's always good to see it go in."
Wisdom's 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 caught the left lip and spun out, bringing him to his knees. On the 18th, Wisdom took a 7-iron from 190 yards out and tried to stick it close with the pin cut just over the bunker on the top right portion of the green.
Instead, his shot flew well over the green, leaving an almost impossible pitch back. Wisdom couldn't get closer than 50 feet. When he 2-putted for bogey, Zimmerman lagged a birdie putt from just off the green close and Wisdom conceded the match.
Brian Zimmerman lags a birdie putt close as Parker Wisdom concedes on the 36th hole of City Match Play final to give Zimmerman his first Bloomington-Normal Golf Association title at Weibring GC ⛳ pic.twitter.com/bk6MMVaDIi— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) June 21, 2020
"I thought this should land soft. I didn't expect it to go that far. I probably flew it 200," said Wisdom of his second shot. "That was not expected at all. I don't hit my 7-iron that far. I don't know if I was just amped up or something."
Although Zimmerman got to the Match Play quarterfinals last year before losing to eventual champion Grant Milling, 1-up, what he feels aided him this week was finishing tied for third in last year's Medal Play. Even though Zimmerman was seven strokes behind champion Rob Wuethrich, the experience was invaluable.
"That was the first time I got in the final group of any tournament," he said. "I played really solid in Medal Play. It was good to see Rob shoot a bogey-free 66 at BCC (Bloomington Country Club). That was really big for me. Without that tournament, I don't think I would have won this one. It was a key to my success this week."
