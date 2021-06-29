Watch now: Emma Thorman finishes second, Allison Enchelmayer third at State Farm Youth Classic

NORMAL — Emma Thorman knew she was in the middle of the battle Tuesday at Weibring Golf Club. Allison Enchelmayer wasn't quite sure she could get all the way to the top.

In the end, though, Madison Humke of Springfield ended right where she started the day.

Humke, who will be a junior at Northern Iowa, shot 78 for a two-day 153 total. That was good enough for a one-stroke victory over Illinois Wesleyan rising sophomore Thorman of Macomb (78) in the State Farm Youth Classic's collegiate women's division in the 19th edition of the tournament organized by the Bloomington-Normal Area Sports Commission.

"It was really frustrating. I just couldn't make any putts at all on my second nine today," said Thorman, who finished with a double bogey on No. 8 and bogey on No. 9. "I'm missed quite a few putts. It feels like I gave it away a little bit. But that's golf."

Enchelmayer, a Normal Community High School graduate and junior-to-be at Evansville, fired the low round of the tourney, a 3-over 74, and moved up to finish third at 155.

"I was thinking after the (first) nine I could jump the leaderboard," said Enchelmayer, who started six shots back and tied for eighth. "The field is amazing. I had some really great competition not only from the (Missouri) Valley girls who were here, but some of the Division III players as well. It's really impressive seeing so many girls from different levels of college golf come out here and play so well."

Thorman was in the final group with Humke, who led by a stroke after an opening 75. After starting on No. 10 and shooting even-par on the back nine, Thorman took a two-shot advantage to the front side.

"I knew the entire time me and Madison were going back and forth and competing," said Thorman. "I knew I had her on our front nine, which was the back. I felt pretty good on the back, but my putter totally let me down and went cold."

On the drive back home to Macomb, Thorman tried to put the tourney in perspective.

"I hit the ball a lot better than I have been. I was very happy with how I was striking the ball both days," she said. "I think this will really translate into our fall and spring season at Illinois Wesleyan. That's what summer tournaments are all about, getting practice in for big tournaments like the (NCAA Division III) national championship that we were fortunate enough to be at this spring."

Enchelmayer, who played in the NCAA Regional after Evansville won the MVC Tournament title this spring, started with a bogey on No. 10. She followed that by stuffing her tee shot on the par-3 11th to set up a birdie.

While that was her only birdie of the round, Enchelmayer didn't make any major mistakes.

"One of the things that was different today was my putting," she said. "Yesterday I struggled with the greens being wet and everything. I wasn't used to having slow greens and i just couldn't get the ball to the hole. Today it was a completely different story."

Thorman's IWU teammate, Lexi Onsrud of Normal, finished seventh (81-160) while Bloomington golfers Katie Steinman (80) and Maddison Murphy (81) tied for eighth at 161.

Isaak Ramsey of Peoria won the collegiate men's title on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Clay Wells of Minonk and Luke Ludwig of Effingham. They finished regulation at 4-over 146.

Ludwig fired the tourney's low round, a 2-under 69, to move up the leaderboard. Ramsey shot 71 and Wells had his second straight 73.

IWU rising junior Bobby Beaubien finished a stroke out of the playoff after posting a 74-147.

The Den at Fox Creek

First-round co-leader William Gneiser of Darien shot 73 for an even-par 144 total to capture the AJGA boys 16-17 title by four strokes.

Cody Dodson of Decatur fired 71 and finished in a three-way tie for second with Jann Zuzzyse Atendido of Bensenville (74) and Brady Kaufmann of Jacksonville (77). DJ Norman of Roanoke shot 73-149 to place fifth.

At Ironwood

Kaylee Dwyer of Mokena fired 76-149 to emerge victorious in the girls 14-15 division. Catalina Easley of Cantrall took second (74-152) with Ella Coulter of Peoria third (75-157).

The girls 12-13 title went to Courtney Beerheide of Arlington Heights after shooting 73-150. Sophia Gold of Quincy placed second (78-157) and Rachel Johnson of Edwardsville was third (82-163).

A 72 by Micah Sheffer of Brownstown, Ind., vaulted him to the boys 12-13 championship with a 148 total, which was two strokes ahead of Braden Hayes of Gridley (75). Brody Allen of Bloomington took third (75-157).

At Highland Park

Eli Cummings of Eldon, Mo., fired 74-157 to win the boys 10-11 division by six strokes over Julian Bugara of Prospect Heights (81). Finishing third was Isaah Kandula of Chesterfield, Mo., (81-166).

Sarah Scott of Lemont captured the girls 10-11 title after shooting 90-186. Bella Versetto of Bradenton, Fla., placed second (99-192).

The Links at Ireland Grove

Dacio Diaz of Greenwood, Ind., shot his second straight single-day record 36 to set the two-day record of 72 to win the boys 3-5 division. The previous mark of 74 was set by Cameron Sacramento of Crown Point, Ind., in 2019.

Ashton O'Kola of St. Peter, NY, took second (40-80) with Jack Yerkovich of Woodridge third (44-87).

Isaiah Roundtree of Champaign fired 37 for a two-day 75 total to win the boys 8-9 group by three strokes over Garrett Vils of Appleton, Wis., (39). Liam Doty of Streator placed third (42-85).

Deken Doty of Streator shot 46 and won the boys 6-7 division title with an 89 total. Riley Martin of Cisco was second (44-92) and Reed Miller of Fairbury third (47-93).

The girls 8-9 champion was Ellie Sanderson of Pittsfield after shooting 45 for an 89 total. Isabelle Howard of Edwards finished second (53-102) and Bloomington's Madalene Smith was third (50-101).

Anna Smith of Bloomington captured the girls 3-5 division after improving by seven strokes with a 51 for a 109 total.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

