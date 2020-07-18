Watch now: Havens, Wickenhauser advance to Two-Man finals to face defending champs Bardwell, Weaver

BLOOMINGTON — It wasn't that long ago — 2015 to be exact — that Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser won the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position.
At that time, TJ Barger and Matthew Barker were each 12 years old.
Yet coming into Saturday's Two-Man championship flight semifinal match against Barger and Barker at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, Havens said "it was nice to be the underdogs a little bit."
"Everyone knows how TJ has been playing (on the AJGA circuit)," said Havens. "We've never played with Matthew, and he's a solid player as well."
Havens and Wickenhauser showed they still have plenty of game, too. And they want it known they'll feel like the underdogs again in Sunday's championship match.
Thanks to some clutch putting by Havens, he and Wickenhauser pulled off a 2 and 1 victory over Barger and Barker, ending their chance to become the youngest winners in the tourney's 47-year history.
Next up for Havens and Wickenhauser will be the defending champions and their good friends. Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver built up a 3-up lead with six holes left before holding off a late charge by Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich to claim a 2-up victory in the other semifinal.
"I didn't play very well. I did a few good things, but overall I wasn't really happy," said Bardwell. "We both did just enough to win. We'll be better tomorrow."
Havens joked that if he and Wickenhauser were playing Bardwell and Weaver in a typical weekend round at Crestwicke Country Club, they each would be getting three strokes a side in a friendly wager game.
"This isn't a handicap tournament," Bardwell shot back.
The title match tees off at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Havens rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 3 to take a 1-up lead before Barker sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the next hole to get all square. It stayed that way until Havens drained a 40-footer for birdie at the par-3 eighth.
Wickenhauser made a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 9 for a halve. After both teams birdied the 10th, Barger and Barker had a chance to go ahead. However, they missed 5-foot birdie putts at Nos. 11 and 12.
"That was kind of the story of the day," said Barker. "I think I lipped out four or five times and didn't make anything."
Havens' approach shot at No. 16 set up a 3-foot birdie for a 2-up advantage. When Havens sank a 10-foot par putt on No. 17, it clinched the victory.
Wickenhauser, 36, said he probably played five or six rounds this year before the Two-Man, with most of that on a buddies golf trip in a three-day period.
"The repetition helps, for sure," said Wickenhauser after his fifth round in the last 10 days. "Our game is summed up on No. 9 when I duff a 3-wood out of bounds and Adam hits a driver off the deck (fairway)."
Havens said Wickenhauser is downplaying his importance.
"It doesn't look like it (being rusty) with some of the shots. He's hitting it really well," said Havens, 40. "That's helpful."
Wickenhauser is glad to have Havens putting behind him.
"I've been putting a lot better this year," said Havens. "I'm hitting my lines. I rolled it good."
Bardwell and Weaver, who also won when The Den last held the tourney in 2016, never trailed against Henry and Wuethrich after Weaver sank a birdie putt on No. 2.
A birdie at No. 9 and Bardwell's 30-foot eagle putt on the 10th gave them a 3-up advantage. It stayed that way until Henry sank an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th and Wuethrich's splendid second shot set up a 3-foot eagle on the par-5 14th.
"We've been through it before sometimes you feel that they feel they have some momentum, but you still have to remind yourself you have the lead," said Weaver, 37. "You still have an advantage."
Henry and Wuethrich couldn't get back to all square. They lipped out a long birdie putt at No. 17. After they failed to make birdie on the 18th, Bardwell tried to lag a 25-footer that went in.
"We made some mistakes. Parring No. 9 is something you can't do," said Henry. "We had it inside them quite a bit today. They just made better putts than we did. They rolled it better. We didn't ham and egg it very well. They did."
Weaver agreed with the assessment he and Bardwell picked each other up when one hit a bad shot, although both couldn't find their drives on No. 7. Bardwell, 40, hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th in the water before Weaver safely found the green.
"It's a good thing we weren't playing our own ball today," said Weaver.
It was the second straight year Bardwell and Weaver knocked out Wuethrich. Last year it was in the finals when Conner O'Neil was Wuethrich's partner.
"I would say it was the same story from last year when Conner and I played them," said Wuethrich. "We had, on average, two shots in better position, although theirs may have been a little closer. We saw it all today. I don't think they had a self birdie (by one player) today."
Brad Barker and Jeff Wells won the senior division championship flight title with a 20-hole victory over Tom Bley and Doug Hundman.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
