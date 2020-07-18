Watch now: Havens, Wickenhauser advance to Two-Man finals to face defending champs Bardwell, Weaver

Henry and Wuethrich couldn't get back to all square. They lipped out a long birdie putt at No. 17. After they failed to make birdie on the 18th, Bardwell tried to lag a 25-footer that went in.

"We made some mistakes. Parring No. 9 is something you can't do," said Henry. "We had it inside them quite a bit today. They just made better putts than we did. They rolled it better. We didn't ham and egg it very well. They did."

Weaver agreed with the assessment he and Bardwell picked each other up when one hit a bad shot, although both couldn't find their drives on No. 7. Bardwell, 40, hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th in the water before Weaver safely found the green.

"It's a good thing we weren't playing our own ball today," said Weaver.

It was the second straight year Bardwell and Weaver knocked out Wuethrich. Last year it was in the finals when Conner O'Neil was Wuethrich's partner.

"I would say it was the same story from last year when Conner and I played them," said Wuethrich. "We had, on average, two shots in better position, although theirs may have been a little closer. We saw it all today. I don't think they had a self birdie (by one player) today."