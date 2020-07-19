Watch now: Havens, Wickenhauser capture second Two-Man title by downing defending champions

The pin on the par-3 17th was tucked back left, with not much green between the water and back bunker. After Wickenhauser went long into the bunker and Havens flared his tee shot short to the right, Bardwell hit into the water.

"You're 1-down one and are trying to make 2," said Weaver. "You kind of expect them to get up and down (for par). I got too aggressive. I was just trying to hit it somewhere right of the pin. I guess the competitive nature takes over and you're like, nah, I can hit it right at the pin."

Weaver's shot cleared the water, but rolled back in. Havens and Wickenhauser didn't like their lie in the bunker and played from 72 yards out, with Havens getting his 15 feet away.

After taking a drop, Weaver and Bardwell both barely missed par putts from off the green. That set the stage for Wickenhauser, who even though he hadn't played much golf this summer before the tournament remained confident.

"I liked our chances. Adam and I mesh pretty well in this format," said Wickenhauser. "He never relies on me to make a 3-footer, which is good."

Actually, Wickenhauser made 7-foot birdie putts on the first two holes and a 10-footer at No. 5.