Watch now: Late birdie lifts Dani Grace Schrock to State Farm Youth Classic girls 16-17 title by a stroke

BLOOMINGTON — After watching Addie Dobson flub a chip on No. 7 before making her next chip for a birdie, Dani Grace Schrock knew what she had to do with her 8-foot uphill putt.

"Inside I was, like, I really need to make this," said the Pontiac High School rising senior.

Schrock's putt, which was on her 16th hole, crept in for a birdie at Prairie Vista Golf Course. It proved to be the winning putt as Schrock shot a 1-over-par 73 for a two-day 147 total to edge Dobson of Jacksonville and Allison Pacocha of Eureka by a stroke in the highly competitive AJGA girls 16-17 division in the State Farm Youth Classic

Reagan Kennedy of Bloomington, who will be a University High School junior, shot 76-149 to finish fourth.

Schrock's 73 tied the single-day girls 16-17 record and her total broke the previous Prairie Vista mark of 151 set by Erica Kerr of Peoria in 2015.

"Throughout the day I kind of was tracking (the scores), especially on the last nine because I knew it was close," said Schrock, an Illinois State recruit who won the Class 1A State Tournament title as a freshman in 2018. "I had a little bit of a rough start, but I got a couple strokes up on the others coming down the stretch of the (last) nine. On the last hole I knew I had a one-stroke lead."

Kennedy started the round with a one-shot lead over Schrock, Dobson and Pacocha, who played in the same foursome both days.

Schrock got some separation on the back nine, shooting a 1-under 35. But a three-putt bogey on No. 5 left her tied with Pacocha and Kennedy heading into the last four holes.

Kennedy bogeyed No. 6 to fall a stroke behind. After Dobson's chip-in birdie and missed birdie putts from Kennedy and Pacocha, Schrock seized the tournament at the par-5 seventh.

"It was right over the ridge. You had to get it over the ridge and let it break right to left a little and then the rest of the way it was pretty straight," she said. "It fell right in."

All four golfers took 3s on the par-3 eighth before going to No. 9.

"I knew if I kept my game steady and stayed relaxed and pulled out a par, I could get it," said Schrock. "If someone got a birdie, we would go to playoff."

No one could get a birdie putt to drop and par sealed the deal for Schrock.

"I've had a couple great rounds in tournaments (this summer) on some really hard courses and longer distances, too," she said. "I got first alternate at a U.S. Girls Junior qualifier. I've played that in other years, but I haven't really come close. To know I could compete against people from all over the place, it felt really good. But this definitely tops it all."

Schrock, Pacocha and Kennedy are friendly rivals from high school and playing together on The Prep Tour. Dobson is a newcomer to the group, but quickly is proving she belongs.

"It's so competitive playing them. It's insane," said Dobson, who also played three summer basketball games Monday night in Jacksonville. "I've been playing with them the past summer. I started (golf) my freshman year, so I've been behind. It's always a fun time playing them. They have such good attitudes."

Dobson also earned the Pepsi Little Peoples/State Farm Youth Classic Grand Champion trophy for cumulative low score last week in Quincy and at Prairie Vista.

Pacocha, the Class 1A State Tournament medalist in 2019, had a couple good birdie chances coming down the stretch.

"I definitely knew where I stood and wanted to make some putts, but they just didn't fall," she said.

Pacocha still considered the tourney a success.

"Coming into the tournament I thought there would be rain and a wet course," she said. "Just knowing I can come out here and play a difficult course and still do well, and I can still play with top competition."

Kennedy, whose first-round 73 tied the girls 16-17 single-day record, moved into a tie for the lead with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 fourth. But she three-putted No. 5 for a bogey and then mishit two shots at No. 6 which led to another bogey.

"It was a struggle those two holes," she said. "I chunked two balls, but in the end I'm happy with how I played."

Unlike Schrock and Pacocha, Kennedy didn't know how the group stood.

"There was no live scoring so I was like, 'I'll get it out of my head and play my game,'" she said. "I do like to know. On the Prep Tour we do live scoring and I always look to see."

Edward Scott of Lemont set a couple records in the boys 14-15 division at Prairie Vista. Scott shot a blistering 5-under 67 for a 142 total to earn a three-stroke victory over Bradford Lacefield of Versailles, Ky. (71). Mason Lewis of Edwardsville was third (72-146).

Scott's 67 topped the 68 shot by Parker Wisdom of Bloomington in 2016 and was a stroke better than Wisdom's record 143 total that year.

