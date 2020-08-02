Watch now: Logan Stauffer makes 8 birdies, shoots 66 to take Medal Play first-round lead

"My whole game plan (Sunday) will be the same as today, kind of stay out of my own way and do the things I have control of and try not to think of things I don't have control of," said Stauffer.

Maskel, a former Illinois State golfer, was cruising at 6-under when he decided to play safe off No. 18 tee. He elected to hit a hybrid off the tee instead of driver, but topped the ball into the fescue.

"It was stupid," said Maskel, 37. "I knew I probably should have hit driver because I always hit driver on that hole."

Maskel recovered and made a good putt for bogey. He wasn't going to let that mishap ruin his good round. After making a bogey on No. 1, Maskel ripped off four straight birdies.

"The hole was looking pretty big," he said. "I hit one close on 2 and then made three fairly long putts in a row from 20-25 feet."

Maskel also had birdies on Nos. 10, 14 and 17 before the hiccup on the 18th.

"I was trying to hybrid to within 100 yards and give myself a wedge where I could get it on the green and give myself a (birdie) look, but that didn't happen," he said.