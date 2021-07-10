Watch now: Maskel, Gumm grind out final birdie to shoot 58 in Two-Man Best Position qualifying

NORMAL — Usually in Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position qualifying, safely making the championship flight is the ultimate goal. Anything else is a bonus.

That wasn't the case for Matt Maskel and, especially, Matt Gumm on Saturday morning at Ironwood Golf Course. There was some serious grinding going on No. 18 green as they faced a 20-foot birdie putt.

"I at least wanted to tie Johnny and T-Mac," said Gumm, referring to his long-time former partner John McGrew and Tyler McNeely, who fired 59 on Friday. "I didn't want to let Johnny have bragging rights on me."

Maskel made sure Gumm got his wish.

After Gumm missed, Maskel rolled in the putt that gave them a 14-under-par 58. That put Gumm and Maskel ahead for medalist honors for about 10 minutes until two-time champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver also birdied No. 18 for 58.

Bardwell and Weaver officially were declared medalists based on a lower back-nine score (7-under to 6-under) than Maskel and Gumm as the two-day qualifying ended and pairings were set for matches.

McGrew and McNeely were joined by Ben Kilborn and Brian Zimmerman and twins Michael and Branden Mounce with 59s on Friday.

It took a 66 to make the 32-team championship flight. Defending champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser were exempt from qualifying, but played a practice round Saturday with Maskel and Gumm.

Good friends Gumm and McGrew were partners for 14 years. Gumm wanted to play with his stepson this year, so McGrew hooked up with long-bashing McNeely.

Then Gumm found out he didn't have a partner.

"He decided to go fishing up north, which I don't blame him one bit. He leaves for school in a month for Missouri," said Gumm of his stepson. "I had to convince Matt to play. He just started a new job. I had to hound him about it and finally broke him down."

Maskel, a former Illinois State golfer who won last year's Medal Play, had never played in the Two-Man.

"This is a good partnership. We play quite a bit together at Crestwicke. We have fun together," said Maskel. "I knew it would work out. It's just fun playing with him."

McGrew joked the day before that him and Gumm both upgraded partners after McNeely hit it 80 yards further off the tee than McGrew.

Gumm didn't disagree.

"John and I always hit the same distance. It seemed like we were five yards apart off the tee," he said. "Matt is 50 yards ahead of me. Matt is fun to play with. He's positive energy."

Maskel chipped in for an eagle on the par-5 No. 7. Another birdie followed before a par at the ninth gave them a 8-under 28 at the turn.

They got to 12-under heading to the 18th, although Maskel said "the last couple holes we were fighting it a little bit."

Maskel's drive on the short par-4 No. 18 went pin-high right, but they had to play a pitch under a tree. Gumm executed it perfectly, giving them a legitimate birdie opportunity with a right-to-left sliding putt.

"It was good to get a grind in to see how we would respond, and we did well," said Gumm. "What a putt (by Maskel on the 18th). When it hit that spot and started coming down, I knew it was in."

Bardwell and Weaver had driven up near the 18th green to see where the pin was located. Havens told them Maskel's putt was for 58, so Bardwell and Weaver knew what they needed to do.

Bardwell's drive was pin high left of the green. They chipped to 2 feet away.

"I was nervous," said Weaver of the short birdie putt. Hearing that, Bardwell chimed in, "He did ask me a line and I said, 'In the hole.' "

Weaver sank the putt which gave the pair their second medalist honors. That also occurred at Ironwood in 2013 when they shot 60 before losing in the quarterfinals.

Bardwell and Weaver won in 2016 at The Den at Fox Creek and 2019 at Prairie Vista Golf Course before losing in last year's final to Havens and Wickenhauser.

Weaver was a little banged up Saturday after falling off a downhill mountain bike last week in Utah while on vacation and hyperextending his knee.

"I was playing on one leg ... I'll be fine by our first match. I couldn't play three days ago," said Weaver. "I tried to go out and play and hit it about 90%. Today I was maybe a little above 90%."

Like a true partner, Bardwell wasn't buying it.

"He's fine. He hit some good shots," said Bardwell.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.