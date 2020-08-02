Watch now: Matt Maskel birdies last two holes to capture B-N Medal Play title

Adam Havens fired 73-213 to finish fourth, while 2018 champion Tyler Weaver was fifth (74-214). Mike Cushing, the 2017 winner, shot 68 for the best round at BCC and took sixth at 215.

Maskel took a one-stroke lead going to BCC after shooting 70 in Sunday's second round at Ironwood Golf Course. Wuethrich led by two on No. 18 tee, but took a double bogey while Maskel made birdie for a three-shot swing.

Brian Zimmerman, the City Match Play champion, started the final round two strokes behind Maskel and played in the final group. But Zimmerman bogeyed the first three holes and never got it going, shooting 79-217.

Maskel and Wuethrich were within two strokes of each other the whole way at BCC. Wuethrich's first birdie of the round at No. 11, followed by Maskel's bogey at No. 13, tied things up.

Maskel's birdie on the par-5 No. 14 gave him the lead again. But he hit his tee shot into the bunker on the par-3 16th and couldn't get up and down, taking a bogey to set the stage for the last two holes.