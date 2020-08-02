Watch now: Matt Maskel birdies last two holes to capture B-N Medal Play title

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Maskel wasn't quite sure he wanted to play in the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play. His third child just arrived three weeks ago, but he got just the right prodding to enter.
"My daughter wanted me to play," he said of 4½-year-old Mila. "We had a group text (among friends) about qualifying, and I didn't respond. I asked her what she thought, and she said I should play."
While Maskel doesn't play much competitive tournament golf these days, the former Illinois State golfer didn't forget how to deliver at the exact right time Sunday at Bloomington Country Club.
Matt Maskel sinks birdie putt on No. 18 to shoot 70-206 and take 1-stroke victory over Rob Wuethrich in #bnga Medal Play at Bloomington Country Club pic.twitter.com/OtGxkBItQv— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 2, 2020
Maskel sank a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 17 to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Rob Wuethrich in the Medal Play's final round.
With Wuethrich only 5 feet away for birdie on the 18th, Maskel didn't give him a chance for a sudden-death playoff. Maskel sank a 10-foot birdie putt for a 1-under-par 70 and 206 total, a stroke ahead of Wuethrich (70) and five in front of Mike Henry (71).
"It's very satisfying when you know you need to make it to get it done. It just felt good," said the 37-year-old Maskel of his first Bloomington-Normal Golf Association title. "I didn't know exactly where we where. I thought we were even on 17, which is where we were. I knew I wanted to make two birdies and see what happened."
Matt Gumm and Adam Havens hit their 2nd shots on par-3 16th in #bnga Medal Play 2nd round at Ironwood. Havens saved par to shoot 69-140 and tied for 4th going to BCC. pic.twitter.com/leYaAmTCul— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 2, 2020
Adam Havens fired 73-213 to finish fourth, while 2018 champion Tyler Weaver was fifth (74-214). Mike Cushing, the 2017 winner, shot 68 for the best round at BCC and took sixth at 215.
Maskel took a one-stroke lead going to BCC after shooting 70 in Sunday's second round at Ironwood Golf Course. Wuethrich led by two on No. 18 tee, but took a double bogey while Maskel made birdie for a three-shot swing.
Matt Maskel and Rob Wuethrich birdie No. 17 in B-N Medal Play 2nd round. Maskel shoots 69-136 and leads Wuethrich by 1 and Brian Zimmerman by 2 going to BCC pic.twitter.com/y7vHUj3Rgx— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 2, 2020
Brian Zimmerman, the City Match Play champion, started the final round two strokes behind Maskel and played in the final group. But Zimmerman bogeyed the first three holes and never got it going, shooting 79-217.
Maskel and Wuethrich were within two strokes of each other the whole way at BCC. Wuethrich's first birdie of the round at No. 11, followed by Maskel's bogey at No. 13, tied things up.
Maskel's birdie on the par-5 No. 14 gave him the lead again. But he hit his tee shot into the bunker on the par-3 16th and couldn't get up and down, taking a bogey to set the stage for the last two holes.
"I was very lackluster with the wedges. You have to be sharp to win here (at BCC)," said Wuethrich, who shot 66 in last year's final round. "It just shows strength of the field. There are five red numbers (under par) up there for a three-round total. It shows how deep we are. Matt's a great guy."
Wuethrich hit driver on the 334-yard 18th, landing just short of the bunker in front of the green Maskel played safe off the tee with a hybrid and found the middle of the fairway.
"I figured coming down 18 I wanted to give myself a chance," said Wuethrich. "I birdied so that's all I could ask. I wish I would have had a putt (to tie), but that's what you want to do. You (Maskel) don't want to give me momentum going to the playoff."
Maskel skipped last year's Medal Play. He was in the second-to-last group two years ago at Crestwicke Country Club and watched Weaver make some key putts on the back nine to take the title.
Even though he hasn't dealt with much tournament pressure — and hadn't played BCC since 2017 in the Medal Play's final round — Maskel was confident he could get it done.
"I struggled with my tempo today and fought through it," said Maskel, who opened with 67 on Saturday at Ironwood. "I relied on my putter and my experience because I know I can't hit it as far as Rob or any of the young kids now.
"This whole summer I've played pretty solid. Usually when I get under the gun in tournaments I figure it out better than I do when I'm out playing for fun."
Henry, 52, recorded his sixth top-three finish in the Medal Play. He got within three of the lead heading to the back nine. But when Henry missed a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 13 he figured it wasn't going to happen.
"I needed that putt to go in and I pressed the next hole (making bogey)," he said. "Overall, if you would have told me with the way I was playing coming into this I would be 4-under at the end ... I would have taken it right there."
Parent-Child registration: Sign-up is underway for the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child Tournament for the 13-over division at Weibring Golf Club.
The first round is Saturday with the following round next Sunday in an alternate-shot format. Register at the Weibring Golf Club pro shop for a tee time.
Entry fee is $90 which includes tourney greens fees and prize fund. Golfers must be full-time residents of McLean County or a full-time employee in McLean County.
