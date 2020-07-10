Watch now: Michael Mounce joins with father Jim to fire 59, take Two-Man qualifying lead

BLOOMINGTON — With his twin brother Branden unable to play this year, Michael Mounce didn't need to look far for a new partner.
Father Jim Mounce gladly joined his long-hitting son for Friday's Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position qualifying round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Judging by the scorecard, Team Mounce remains in good hands.
The Mounces fired a 13-under-par 59 in breezy conditions to take the medalist lead after two days of qualifying.
"I get it in play and let him do his thing," said 51-year-old Jim Mounce. "That's our game plan."
The final qualifying round will be Saturday before the low 31 teams join defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver in the championship flight, with 16 in other flights.
Another first-time team, Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich, shot 61 on Friday along with Brevin Knight and Tom Egbers later in the day to join the Thursday duos of Greg Naleway-Matt Morse and 2015 champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser.
Al and Alex Thompson fired a 62. Four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing parred the first six holes before getting things together and posting 63. They were joined at that score by City Match Play champion Brian Zimmerman and Ben Kilborn and teenagers TJ Barger and Matthew Barker.
Michael and Branden Mounce lost in the 2018 finals and bowed out in last year's semifinals. Winning the title with his father "would be pretty awesome," said Michael.
"Branden wouldn't have a partner for a while. We would have to stick together," said Michael Mounce of partnering with his father.
Taking advantage of the shorter blue tees for qualifying, Michael Mounce had them putting for six eagles including on two par-4s, Nos. 7 and 15. However, they couldn't get any of those putts to fall and "settled" for 13 birdies.
The Mounces made the turn at 7-under. They became the first team in the 50s this year when Michael stuffed his approach on No. 18 and sank the 6-foot birdie putt.
"His length is just amazing," said Jim Mounce of his son. "He's 60 yards past the long hitters usually. I'm hitting second shots where I'm (typically) hitting third shots on the par-5s."
Michael Mounce said it is different playing with his father instead of his brother.
"With Branden we know both hit it a real long way," he said. "Dad's a really good putter. He makes a lot of putts. With Branden the only advantage is we could both hit it forever you feel like."
Henry, 52, usually hits it straight and down the middle. He also is hitting second shots further down the fairway thanks to Wuethrich.
Wuethrich, an Illinois Wesleyan rising senior who was named the Jack Nicklaus Division III National Player of the Year on Wednesday, drove the par-4 11th along with No. 15, where they sank a 10-foot eagle putt.
After only being 1-under through six holes, Henry and Wuethrich went 9-under the next nine holes. Henry finished off the round by making a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole.
"I know I'm just trying to put one out in the center in case something weird happens like pine trees. He hit it under two pines today," said Henry, who won in 2006 with Sean McCaw. "Hopefully I can contribute from inside 100 and putting and chipping. I had a rough start today. He kind of carried me for five or six holes until I kind of figured it out."
Wuethrich played the last two years with former IWU teammate Conner O'Neil, going to the semifinals in 2018 and the finals last year. Wuethrich and Henry also are teaming up Monday at Heritage Bluffs in Channahon for the Chicago District Golf Association Amateur Four-Ball qualifier.
"With Mike you know inside 100 (yards) you're going to have 10-15 feet at the worst," said Wuethrich. "On putts you know he's going to hit his lines. There's some I should have made (after Henry missed). It's nice knowing we'll have two good looks every shot."
Zimmerman has put a new driver and irons in his bag since winning last month's City Match Play title at Weibring Golf Club. He and Kilborn birdied No. 1 before stalling with four straight pars. Zimmerman needed to make a 40-foot par putt on the par-5 fifth after both his their second shots into the water.
Birdies at Nos. 6 and 7 got Zimmerman and Kilborn going. They shot 4-under on the front and 5-under on the back.
"We know it would be nice, obviously, to be the medalists, but it's about the match play now," said Kilborn, who celebrated his 30th birthday Friday. "We feel good about our chances. We left some shots out there. We'll work on that and get better the next time."
Barger and Barker, who will be seniors at Bloomington and Tri-Valley high schools, respectively, felt the same way. They went to last year's quarterfinals before losing to the Mounce brothers in 19 holes.
After a career-low 8-under 64 on Thursday at Pekin Country Club in an AJGA event where he finished second, Barger wasn't quite as sharp Friday but said he "kind of expected that."
Barker also was erratic off the tee. "Birdie holes we turned into par holes, especially where we drove it," he said.
Matthew Barker's father, Brad, and Jeff Wells took the lead in senior division qualifying by shooting 63. They are three ahead of Tom Bley and Doug Hundman.
