Watch now: Michael Mounce joins with father Jim to fire 59, take Two-Man qualifying lead

Wuethrich played the last two years with former IWU teammate Conner O'Neil, going to the semifinals in 2018 and the finals last year. Wuethrich and Henry also are teaming up Monday at Heritage Bluffs in Channahon for the Chicago District Golf Association Amateur Four-Ball qualifier.

"With Mike you know inside 100 (yards) you're going to have 10-15 feet at the worst," said Wuethrich. "On putts you know he's going to hit his lines. There's some I should have made (after Henry missed). It's nice knowing we'll have two good looks every shot."

Zimmerman has put a new driver and irons in his bag since winning last month's City Match Play title at Weibring Golf Club. He and Kilborn birdied No. 1 before stalling with four straight pars. Zimmerman needed to make a 40-foot par putt on the par-5 fifth after both his their second shots into the water.

Birdies at Nos. 6 and 7 got Zimmerman and Kilborn going. They shot 4-under on the front and 5-under on the back.

"We know it would be nice, obviously, to be the medalists, but it's about the match play now," said Kilborn, who celebrated his 30th birthday Friday. "We feel good about our chances. We left some shots out there. We'll work on that and get better the next time."