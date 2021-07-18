Watch now: Mike Henry once again sinks winning Two-Man putt to give him and Rob Wuethrich title

NORMAL — Way back in 2006, Mike Henry stared at a putt on the 19th hole to win the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight title.

Of course, Henry didn't have to hook a 7-iron around the trees to set up that putt as he did on the first extra hole (No. 10) during Sunday's finals match between him and Rob Wuethrich against Matt Specht and Dallas Koth at Ironwood Golf Course.

However, the end result turned out the same.

Henry sank a 25-foot birdie putt, which was set up by his miraculous 154-approach shot from the trees that hooked at least 30 yards, to lift him and Wuethrich to their first Two-Man title together. Sean McCaw was Henry's partner in 2006 and in three other finals.

"I did not tell him, but my last Two-Man win came on the first playoff hole," said Henry of the title match 15 years ago against Lester Hampton and Dustin Thompson at Weibring Golf Club. "Then we hit the drives (Sunday) and I thought if we get a putt on the green, I've been known to make it. I'm one-for-one. I hadn't putted overly well today and was kind of due."

Thus ended a tight match where neither side ever held more than a 1-up lead after shooting 10-under-par in regulation. It was the first finals to go extra holes since 2013 when Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing outlasted Steven Mullins and Jordan Mueser in 21 holes, also at Ironwood.

"I told Dallas I thought he was going to make the putt because he had momentum after hitting an incredible shot, and it's Mike Henry," said Specht. "He's known as a veteran around here, and he made a great putt on the last hole. What are you going to do?"

The 53-year-old Henry and Wuethrich, 22, who just led Illinois Wesleyan to its second straight NCAA Division III national championship in May, teamed together for the first time last year. They lost in the semifinals.

Specht, 25, and Koth, 22, formed their team just before this year's tournament. In fact, they never played a round of golf together before qualifying.

The title match started slowly. After both teams birdied No. 1, the only birdie on the next five holes was a gimme on the par-5 third when Koth chipped a foot away.

Wuethrich sank a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 No. 7 to get the match all square. Specht's 6-foot birdie on the 10th gave him and Koth the lead again.

"Being down was almost a position we liked being in because you go into the back nine and, like, if we play well we can get it going whereas you can get complacent if you're up two with five or six holes left," said Wuethrich.

Wuethrich and Henry ran off four straight birdies. After Specht and Koth also birdied Nos. 11 and 12, Wuethrich made a 20-foot birdie on the par-3 13th before stuffing an approach for another birdie on the 14th to give them their first lead of the match.

That didn't last long. Specht hit an approach from under the trees about 3 feet away on No. 15 and it was deadlocked again. Both teams had good birdie looks on the 16th from about 20 feet each, but missed.

Each side birdied the last two holes, with Specht bombing a drive on No. 18 and putting his chip a foot away. Wuethrich sank a 5-footer to force sudden death, which started on the dogleg right 484-yard 10th.

"I thought we would probably have to make a mid-range putt or two on the back nine to win a match, and we just never had that," said Koth. "He (Specht) played the last few holes the best he's played all week."

Specht pounded another drive down the middle on the playoff hole, leaving him and Koth in the middle of the fairway and 141 yards out. Wuethrich pushed his drive right. Their only way toward the green was starting the shot right and hooking it back.

Henry pulled it off perfectly.

"An opening right of the green is basically what we had," said Henry. "We had to hit something out right quick and carry the bunker. I was thinking just give us some putt — 20, 30, 40 feet — and anything can happen from there."

Specht and Koth couldn't get their second shots closer than 40 feet. After they missed, Wuethrich's birdie putt slid just past the right edge to set the stage for Henry.

"We were good at this week when we would have a bad hole or bad shot, we get a little ticked and it's over and we move on to the next," said Henry. "We did that all week long."

It was the third Bloomington-Normal Golf Association title for Henry, who won the 2016 City Match Play. This was Wuethrich's second BNGA title, the other coming in the 2019 Medal Play.

Specht, a former Bradley golfer, enjoyed getting to know Koth, who is entering his senior year on Evansville's golf team. This will likely be their only year as Two-Man partners with Koth graduating and likely moving out of town next summer.

"I have to find a new partner next year," said Specht. "This will be a one-and-done duo. But it was a great time. We dodged rain (during the week) and were able to get to the finals."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

