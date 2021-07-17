Watch now: Mike Henry, Rob Wuethrich blitz back nine to gain Two-Man finals against Matt Specht, Dallas Koth

NORMAL — Mike Henry's putter was heating up on the back nine Saturday. Yet even he couldn't have thought about sinking a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole, right?

"Expect to make it? No," said Henry, who drained three crucial birdie putts in the previous six holes. "Did I think I could make it? Absolutely."

The 53-year-old Henry poured in the putt to draw him and partner Rob Wuethrich all square against John McGrew and Tyler McNeely in a tense Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight semifinal match.

Then Henry hit a 3-wood from 248 yards about 15 feet below the hole on the par-5 No. 17. This time, Wuethrich beat Henry to the punch by draining the eagle putt. When Henry's approach on the 18th settled less than a foot way, it clinched a hard-fought 1-up victory.

"It was unreal," said McGrew as Henry and Wuethrich went 9-under-par on the back nine after being 2-down at the turn. "What are you going to do except tip your hat?"

Matt Specht and Dallas Koth were ready to take a nap after playing 36 holes Saturday. First, they beat Michael and Branden Mounce on the 19th hole in a quarterfinal match that began at 5:45 a.m. when Specht sank a 12-foot birdie putt.

There was no break as Specht and Koth immediately went back out and edged four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing, 1-up, in the other semifinal.

"Being from out of town, I know this is a pretty big tournament around here and a lot of good players play," said Specht, participating in his first Two-Man. "For me and Dallas to get as far as we have the first time playing (together) it's been a grind, but really fun at the same time."

The 18-hole final match starts at 8 a.m. Sunday. Henry won a Two-Man title in 2006 with Sean McCaw, while this is Wuethrich's second final after losing with Conner O'Neil in 2019 to Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver.

Henry will be playing with a bunch of youngsters who aren't much older than his son, Jack. Specht is 25, while Wuethrich and Koth both are 22.

But the last thing Specht and Koth should do is feel sorry for Henry, who missed by a stroke of qualifying for the U.S. Senior Open earlier this year.

After falling 2-down after seven holes Saturday, Henry and Wuethrich decided to switch the putting order and let Wuethrich go first.

"I was not adjusting well to what he was putting so we figured I'll hit some (first) putts," said Wuethrich, who led Illinois Wesleyan to its second straight Division III national championship in May. "We figured get some mojo changed."

Wuethrich sank a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 8, which was answered by McGrew's 20-footer on the ninth, before Henry's putter went berserk.

Henry sank a 25-footer for birdie on No. 10 to close the gap to 1-down. Both teams birdied the next two holes and parred No. 13. Faced with falling 2-down, Henry made a pair of 12-15 footers for birdies the next two holes for halves.

By this time, Henry thought he could make any putt.

"I'll be honest. I had been burning edges all week long," he said. "I try not to get frustrated with it. I started seeing the ball (Wuethrich's) in front of me and thinking my confidence goes up, 'Oh, it is right edge or this or that." They just started to fall into place at the right time."

McGrew and McNeely thought Henry making the long birdie putt on the 16th was a long shot.

"You always anticipate them to make it, but you don't expect it," said McNeely.

Henry's second shot on the par-5 17th "was all I got," he said. Wuethrich's eagle putt gave him and Henry their first lead since No. 1 when they made birdie, and they shut the door on a 12-under round with Henry's approach from 80 yards on No. 18.

"Nine-under on the back with a par," said McGrew. "What are you going to do?"

Kearfott and Cushing were coming off a thrilling quarterfinal win Friday when they shot 14-under for 19 holes in knocking off Bardwell and Weaver.

Koth and Specht didn't have any time to celebrate Specht's birdie putt to beat the Mounces before facing Kearfott and Cushing.

"We tried to regroup for a couple minutes, but we literally had to go right away because we've been behind the whole tournament (because of rain delays)," said Specht, who played golf at Bradley with the Mounces.

Specht and Koth came out fast against Kearfott and Cushing with birdies on the first three holes to take a 2-up lead. There wasn't much happening in the match until Specht drained a 35-foot eagle putt on No. 11 to regain a 2-up advantage.

Kearfott and Cushing admitted afterwards they just weren't as sharp as Friday. But then Kearfott sank a 12-foot birdie putt for a halve on No. 15 before sinking a 30-footer on the next green to go 1-down.

"I thought we might push it to dormie there (3-up with three left at 15), but then he made a great 12-footer and a bomb on 16," said Koth.

Both teams birdied No. 17, but neither could get it close on the 18th. Specht and Koth missed their long birdie putts before Kearfott and Cushing had a chance to force sudden death on a similar line.

But Kearfott and Cushing couldn't sink the downhill sharp-breaking putt and saw their hopes for a fifth title vanish.

"If you make that, we'll go to extra holes with you," said Koth of the final putts. "We hit horrible wedges to have that last putt."

Specht and Koth have gone to at least the 18th hole in their last three matches and wouldn't be surprised to do so again Sunday.

"Props to Ironwood. For it to rain as much as it has, it's been pretty pleasant out here all things considered," said Specht. "(The greens) have been consistent and smooth. They haven't been fast because of all the rain. It's been a great test, and we're looking forward to taking on Rob and Mike tomorrow."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

