Watch now: Naleway-Morse set Two-Man qualifying pace with 2015 champs Havens-Wickenhauser

Naleway and Morse, who qualified for the championship flight in 2017 and lost in the second round, had three straight pars after their hot start. They got to 6-under with a birdie on the par-5 ninth.

"We thought, OK, back on the birdie train," said Naleway. "Then my partner smoked a drive on 10."

Naleway put a 9-iron from 150 yards to 10 feet and Morse sank the eagle putt. Birdies followed at Nos. 11, 16 and 18.

"Probably the best thing about today is we played the best team golf that we've played in forever," said Naleway. "It never felt like one person was pulling all the weight. Every birdie we had was back and forth, drive, iron, putt. It felt great to have some synergy between the two of us.

"We helped each other out when we were making mistakes. Sometimes that's how it goes. Last year when it's your turn to step up and it doesn't happen, you get in a little bit of a pickle. Today we were there to back each other up the whole day."

Neither Havens nor Wickenhauser played in last month's City Match Play Championship at Weibring Golf Club. But they've proven through the years to be dangerous in the Two-Man, where they advanced to last year's semifinals before losing to Rob Wuethrich and Connor O'Neil.