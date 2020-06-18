Watch now: Parker Wisdom rallies again to advance to City Match Play semifinals

Wisdom lost the first two holes against Henry and played catch up the rest of the way.

After winning No. 10 to get 1-down, Wisdom hit his tee shot on the par-3 11th in the water as Henry again enjoyed a 2-up advantage. It stayed that way until No. 14 when Henry missed the green left and couldn't get up and down to save par.

Henry's drive on No. 16 went into the right rough. He missed the green right and left himself a tough pitch. When Henry made bogey, the match was even.

"I knew if I could keep my head down and stay focused and get it to all squared at 16 or 17, it was anyone's game," said Wisdom.

Wisdom lipped out a 40-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th before Henry couldn't convert from 15 feet. On No. 18, Wisdom split the fairway with his drive while Henry went left behind trees. Henry topped his next shot down the fairway before leaving himself a 12-foot downhill par putt.

Henry couldn't make his putt as Wisdom 2-putted for his only lead of the match.