Watch now: Parker Wisdom rallies again to advance to City Match Play semifinals

NORMAL — Parker Wisdom knew all was not lost Thursday. After all, he was in far more dire circumstances a couple days earlier.
The 19-year-old Wisdom rallied from a 4-down deficit with six holes left to beat Brevin Knight in 19 holes in a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play championship flight second-round match Monday. So being 2-down with five left against 2016 champion Mike Henry in the quarterfinals wasn't the worst thing.
"I was thinking there's still a lot of holes left," said Wisdom, who just completed his freshman season with the Illinois State golf team. "I know he's good and is not going to make a lot of mistakes, so if I can just limit my mistakes and play my game I'll have a chance at the end."
Wisdom took advantage of some uncharacteristic Henry errors down the stretch and prevailed, 1-up, at Weibring Golf Club.
The only other championship flight match Thursday saw Dallas Koth get some revenge by downing Alan Bardwell, 2 and 1, in a second-round match.
Koth, who lost 6 and 5 in last year's semifinals to Bardwell, meets qualifying medalist Tyler Weaver in Friday's quarterfinals at 8:40 a.m. Other quarterfinal matches Friday have Brian Zimmerman against Matt Gumm at 2:10 p.m. and 2018 champion Michael Mounce facing Ben Kilborn at 4:30 p.m.
Wisdom lost the first two holes against Henry and played catch up the rest of the way.
After winning No. 10 to get 1-down, Wisdom hit his tee shot on the par-3 11th in the water as Henry again enjoyed a 2-up advantage. It stayed that way until No. 14 when Henry missed the green left and couldn't get up and down to save par.
Henry's drive on No. 16 went into the right rough. He missed the green right and left himself a tough pitch. When Henry made bogey, the match was even.
"I knew if I could keep my head down and stay focused and get it to all squared at 16 or 17, it was anyone's game," said Wisdom.
Wisdom lipped out a 40-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th before Henry couldn't convert from 15 feet. On No. 18, Wisdom split the fairway with his drive while Henry went left behind trees. Henry topped his next shot down the fairway before leaving himself a 12-foot downhill par putt.
Henry couldn't make his putt as Wisdom 2-putted for his only lead of the match.
"He gave it to me on a platter and I didn't take advantage," said Henry, 51. "That happens. The difference between my back nine today and my back nine the other day (against Rob Wuethrich) was six shots."
Wisdom will get an extra day to practice before meeting Mounce or Kilborn in Saturday's 8:10 a.m. semifinal.
"I have to tighten things up and go work on everything," said Wisdom. "The drive on 18 was big. I had to hit the fairway just to put a little pressure on him. I probably hit my best drive of the day."
Koth, 21, who will be a junior at Evansville, made three birdies on the front to grab a 4-up advantage over Bardwell at the turn.
A couple bad Koth approaches led to bogeys on Nos. 10 and 13. When Bardwell made a 5-foot birdie putt at the 15th, he was only 1-down.
Bardwell took a bogey on No. 16 to fall 2-down and conceded at the 17th after he missed the green left and chipped to 20 feet away and Koth stuffed his tee shot inside 10 feet.
"He played solid to get back to 1 (down)," said Koth. "I had wedge shots on 10 and 13 from the middle of the fairway inside 100 yards and chunked them both and gave them away. He made pars. I had chances to win the holes and ended up losing them."
In the first flight, Todd Manning advanced to the final with a 4 and 3 victory over Connor Lewis. Lane Danielson beat Nick Aupperle, 2 and 1, in the quarterfinals.
