Watch now: Reagan Kennedy takes Youth Classic 16-17 girls lead in standout foursome

BLOOMINGTON — This looked like a pairing for the final group of the Class 1A Girls State Tournament in October. And, make no mistake, the adrenaline was there Monday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

"I think we push each other a lot," said Reagan Kennedy of Bloomington, who will be a University High School junior. "We all try to beat each other. It's all good competition between all of us, but at the end of day we're all best friends and have fun."

Kennedy fired a 1-over-par 73 to lead the way in the State Farm Youth Classic's girls 16-17 AJGA division. But her playing partners Monday aren't far behind heading into Tuesday's final round in which they'll all be paired together again.

Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac and Allison Pacocha of Eureka, the last two Class 1A state medalists, fired 74 along with Addie Dobson of Jacksonville.

Schrock was getting ready to hit a delicate chip shot behind the green at No. 9, their last hole of the day, when the horn was sounded for lightning in the area. They quickly finished the hole.

"It was interesting and definitely a fun time," said Schrock, who has committed to Illinois State and will be reunited with her older sister, Ali. "We each kind of pushed each other."

Pacocha, a Bradley recruit, just missed a birdie putt on No. 9 which could have tied Kennedy, but wasn't too upset.

"It's very lighthearted, but we all take it seriously," she said. "If one person gets a birdie you all want to follow it with a birdie, and if one person makes a putt you want to make that putt, too."

Harper Ackermann of Webster Groves, Mo., fired a 1-under 71 to take the lead in the boys 14-15 division. Parker Boehne of Iuka and River Stilley of Benton are two strokes behind Ackermann, while Braford Lacefield of Versailles, Ky., and Mason Lewis of Edwardsville shot 74s.

The Den at Fox Creek

Brady Kaufmann of Jacksonville and William Gneiser of Darien shot 1-under 71s to share the AJGA boys 16-17 first-round lead.

Augie Johnson of Defiance, Mo., fired 74 and is in third. AJ Bond of El Paso is tied for fourth at 75 along with Jann Zuzzyse of Bensenville and Joseph Volpentesta of Antigo, Wis.

At Ironwood

Braden Hayes of Gridley shot 75 to take a one-stroke lead in the boys 12-13 division. Joseph Sheffer of Brownstown, Ind., and Joseph Scott from Lemont are a stroke behind while Luke Leverenz of Blue Grass, Iowa, shot 77.

Kaylee Dwyer of Mokena fired 73 to grab a five-stroke advantage in the girls 14-15 group. Hanna Maschhoff of Lake Ozark, Mo., and Catalina Easley of Cantrall are tied for second, with Ihneralayze Gerongay of Normal fourth with an 81.

The girls 12-13 leader is Courtney Beerheide of Arlington Heights after shooting 77. Two strokes back is Sophia Gold of Quincy with Rachel Johnson of Edwardsville third with an 81.

At Highland Park

Julian Bugara of Prospect Heights and Eli Cummings of Eldon, Mo., are co-leaders in the boys 10-11 division after each fired 82. Isaah Kandula of Chesterfield, Mo., is third after an 85.

Bella Versetto of Brandenton, Fla., is the girls 10-11 leader after shooting 93. Three strokes behind Versetto is Sarah Scott of Lemont.

The Links at Ireland Grove

Dacio Diaz of Greenwood, Ind., shot 36 to break the single-day scoring record in the boys 3-5 division. The previous mark of 37 was set by Rocco Fimmen of Quincy in 2018 and Cameron Sacramento of Crown Point, Ind., in 2019.

Ashton O'Kola is second with a 40 and Jack Yerkovich of Woodridge third after a 43.

Isaiah Roundtree of Champaign fired 38 to take a one-stroke lead over Garrett Vils of Appleton, Wis., in the boys 8-9 group. Liam Doty of Streator is third at 43.

Deken Doty of Streator paces the boys 6-7 division with a 43. Reed Miller of Fairbury shot 46 and is second with Riley Martin of Cisco third after a 48.

The girls 8-9 leader is Ellie Sanderson of Pittsfield after shooting 44. Five strokes behind is Isabelle Howard of Edwards with Bloomington's Madalene Smith third at 51.

Anna Smith of Bloomington fired 58 and leads the girls 3-5 division.

