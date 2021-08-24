Watch now: Specht, Murphy finish tied for sixth as Chicago's Larry Blatt wins State Mid-Am title

BLOOMINGTON — As David Keenan of Champaign and Larry Blatt of Chicago went out for a three-hole aggregate playoff Tuesday, Matt Specht of Normal could only shake his head.

"Very disappointed," said Specht.

Former Illinois State golfer Ben Murphy couldn't have said it better.

Keenan and Blatt finished the Illinois State Mid-Amateur Championship with a modest 1-under-par 212 total for 54 holes as Bloomington Country Club once again showed its teeth in a state event.

Blatt, who made up a three-shot deficit in the final three holes of regulation, won the playoff by going par-par-birdie on Nos. 16-18. Keenan missed a short birdie putt on No. 18 in regulation that could have won the title after Blatt sank an 8-foot birdie putt.

Specht and Murphy, who owned a three-stroke lead after shooting 69-67 in Monday's opening 36 holes, had their chances in the tourney for golfers 25 years and older. But Specht, who was 2-under after five holes, made only one more birdie and shot 3-over 74.

Murphy had a shaky start, going 5-over after six holes, but a birdie at the par-3 No. 8 left him only a couple behind. That was as close as he got while shooting 81 to tie Specht and four others for sixth at 4-over 217.

"Today was a combination of a lot of things. It was tough. The wind is blowing and the greens are very quick," said Murphy, who lives in Algonquin. "No excuse, though. My game was out of sorts for the most part and I missed a lot of putts.

"I still had a chance with five or six holes left if I could have made a couple birdies. It wasn't my day today."

Specht was 5-over after his first 13 holes Monday. He then played the next 28 holes in 6-under to put himself in contention for the title with Murphy coming back to the pack.

However, six bogeys and a lone birdie at No. 14 the rest of the way dashed Specht's hopes.

"Today I scraped it around there and didn't hit it great," said Specht, who played college golf at Bradley. "I didn't have a lot of looks for birdies and made a couple mistakes coming in. But if you would have told me (before) I would have a top-10, I would have been super happy."

Specht would have needed a 69 to get into the playoff.

"I thought my game was good enough to contend and knew I would have to shoot a number to probably win it, but just didn't have my 'A' game today," he said.

Mike Henry of Bloomington, who was only four behind to start the round, struggled to 79-219 to tie for 15th. Five-time champion Todd Mitchell of Bloomington fired 73-221 to tie for 18th. The top 20 and ties earned exemptions into next year's event.

Other Pantagraph area golfers were Jeff Wells of Bloomington (73-224), Brian Zimmerman of Normal (77-227), Tom Kearfott of El Paso (82-228) and 2018 champion Logan Stauffer of Bloomington (76-229).

