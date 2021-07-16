Watch now: Tyler McNeely, John McGrew rally again to reach Two-Man semfinals

NORMAL — When Tyler McNeely and John McGrew walked to the 11th tee Friday, they were 2-down in their Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position quarterfinal match.

Yet they weren't really worried.

"We've been here before," said McGrew of his thoughts at the time. "Our last match."

The first-time partners rallied again. They won four of the next seven holes on their way to a 2 and 1 victory over Ben Kilborn and Brian Zimmerman at Ironwood Golf Course.

Two other quarterfinal matches were completed Friday, with the other set for early Saturday morning.

Four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing looked like they did in the good old days. They were 13-under-par through 18 holes before needing a final birdie on the 19th hole to eliminate two-time winners Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver in a shootout.

Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich were 3-down after six before getting themselves settled in and taking a 1-up win over 2018 champions Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer.

In a second-round match that started Thursday before being stopped by rain, Matt Specht sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the 20th hole that got him and partner Dallas Koth past Matt Gumm and Matt Maskel.

Specht and Koth will face Michael and Branden Mounce in a quarterfinal match at 5:45 a.m. Saturday. The winner then meet Kearfott and Cushing afterwards in the semifinals.

The other semifinal at 8 a.m. pits Henry and Wuethrich against McGrew and McNeely, who are seeking a better start.

"The front nine has been a struggle," said McNeely. "But we get it going and feed off each other. You can feel that pressure. We knew that we had an uphill climb (against Kilborn and Zimmerman). We knew had to get something going and made it happen."

Kilborn and Zimmerman, the City Match Play champion, three-putted the par-5 11th for a par to help McNeely and McGrew. When McNeely sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th, the match was all square.

McNeely is known for his long drives, but his putting was on target. He made a 10-footer for birdie at No. 15 to give them a 1-up lead and they closed it out with another birdie on the 17th.

"If he hits good drives we're going to be tough to beat," said McGrew. "He keeps me loose. We're having fun and he's keeping me loose."

Kearfott and Cushing knew they would have to be at their absolute best to get past Bardwell and Weaver. Judging by some of their shots down the stretch, they were.

Cushing sank a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 15 to get the match all square. Kearfott then stuffed his tee shot on the 208-yard 16th within 4 feet, but Weaver sank a 40-footer for a halve.

Kearfott and Cushing didn't hit good approach shots at the par-5 17th, but Kearfott sank a 25-footer for a crucial halve. After Kearfott hit another close approach on No. 18, Weaver made a 15-foot birdie putt. Kearfott sank his birdie to force overtime.

From 118 yards out, Cushing stuck a pitching wedge within a foot. When Bardwell and Weaver missed a long birdie putt, Kearfott and Cushing were back in the semifinals.

"I dug deep and hit a couple shots for him," said the 60-year-old Kearfott.

Cushing wasn't having any of it.

"He was pretty amazing," said Cushing. "I'm proud of him. I told him that."

Henry and Wuethrich lost three straight holes to fall 3-down going to the par-5 seventh.

"It was time to kick it in gear," said Henry, whose 20-foot birdie putt at the par-3 eighth began their comeback.

When Rieger and Stauffer bogeyed No. 10, their lead was 1-up. Another birdie for Henry and Wuethrich at the 12th evened the match. It stayed that way until Wuethrich sank a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 16.

"That's been a hole this week I told him I like," said Wuethrich. "I've birdied it three times."

Henry sank a 12-foot par putt at No. 17 to keep the lead before both teams hit it close at the 18th for birdies. Henry and Wuethrich were 8-under for 18 holes.

Specht and Koth never had played together before this tournament. They're getting to know each other well, especially the last two days.

After eight holes Thursday, Specht and Koth were 6-under and all square against Gumm and Maskel. The golf wasn't as sharp when they resumed Thursday, but Specht and Koth got the job done after Gumm and Maskel missed birdie putts on Nos. 18 and 19 to close it out.

"Just being able to hang on and survive and advance," said Specht, who is eager to face his former Bradley teammates, the Mounces, on Saturday morning. "That's what match play is all about."

While Koth, who will be a junior on Evansville's golf team, has played Two-Man before with his brother, Dustin, this is Specht's first foray into the event.

"It's awesome," he said. "I would definitely say I'm a good scramble player because I hit it all over the place. It's super fun to play with Dallas and a college golfer. I have a little less stress because he's typically in the fairway and I can whale at it."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

