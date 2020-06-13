Watch now: Tyler Weaver, Parker Wisdom fire 67s to pace qualifying for City Match Play Championship

It took an 83 to make the 30-player championship flight. Matches can begin Sunday and continue through the 36-hole final on June 21. Defending champion Grant Milling has moved out of state and isn't competing.

Playing with Cushing, Jim Mounce and Todd Manning in an early group helped Weaver.

"They're so laid back and relaxed it felt like a normal Saturday morning," he said.

Weaver's round featured three birdies and an eagle on No. 8 when he chipped in his second shot from pin high to the right of the green. Weaver shot 3-under 33 on the front and got to 4-under with a birdie on No. 10. He suffered his lone bogey on the 12th before closing out strong at No. 18.

"I had been in quite a (birdie) drought," said Weaver. "I had missed a bunch of putts there until that one."

Weaver has won three Two-Man Best Position titles, including his second with Bardwell last year, while also capturing the 2018 Medal Play. He needs the Match Play title to complete the Triple Crown of Bloomington-Normal golf.