Watch now: 'Zero expectations' lead to two-stroke advantage for Kilborn in B-N Medal Play

BLOOMINGTON — When Ben Kilborn teed off early Saturday morning in the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play's qualifying round, he decided not to have a goal score in mind.

Kilborn might try that plan Sunday, too.

The 31-year-old, who said he had "zero expectations" beforehand, fired a 5-under-par 67 to take a two-stroke lead at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

"Sometimes I think too far ahead and today I was, like, I have no reason to think I can win this tournament," said Kilborn. "I haven't been shooting anything deep under-par. That was maybe just a blessing to go out and freewheel it today."

Tyler Weaver, the 2018 champion, and five-time runner-up Mike Henry fired 69s and share second place heading into Sunday morning's second round at The Den.

After the second round, the low 18 in the championship flight head to Bloomington Country Club for a final 18 holes beginning at 2 p.m.

Twin brothers Michael and Branden Mounce each shot 70. In all, eight of the 46-man field posted an under-par score. It took an 80 to make the championship flight.

Defending champion Matt Maskel missed a short par putt on No. 18 to finish with a 72. Also at that score were City Match Play champion Brian Zimmerman and 2019 Medal Play winner Rob Wuethrich.

Kilborn, who played in Saturday's first group along with Henry and Zimmerman, didn't get his round off to a fast start by missing a short birdie putt on No. 1.

He made up for it with birdies at the next two holes. Kilborn went to 3-under with a birdie on the par-5 fifth before suffering his only bogey of the round at No. 6 after hitting a good drive that went into the trees, forcing a sideways chip out.

"Making a bogey on 6 is not the end of the world," said Kilborn. "I was 2-under and right where I wanted to be."

Kilborn birdied the first two holes on the back nine, hitting to 6 inches away on No. 11. Another birdie came on the par-5 14th before he parred in.

"It's been a lot of evens or a couple overs (rounds this summer)," said Kilborn. "It seems like something in the round doesn't go right and today it all clicked together."

Kilborn said it has been a combination of things that haven't gone exactly right in his game. So he switched out his irons, the shaft in his driver and put in a new putter the last two weeks.

"I figured it's not me, it's the clubs," said the former University High and Western Illinois golfer, laughing.

Kilborn also had a conversation with his father, Harland, the former Illinois State golf coach, about his swing.

"I was missing it both ways, right and left. I didn't know where my miss was going to be. We talked about hitting a fade," said Kilborn. "I started watching videos of (Collin) Morikawa and Dustin Johnson, and all they talking about is hitting a fade. I was, 'Why not shape the ball?'

"I started doing that in Two-Man (Best Position with Zimmerman) and felt something was there. It was good to do that under pressure and then do it the past couple weeks. Now I'm naturally seeing it left to right."

Henry, who won last month's Two-Man Best Position title with Wuethrich, enjoyed a "clean scorecard" with no bogeys and birdies on Nos. 7, 11 and 14.

But the steady Henry also suffered a rarity for him with back-to-back 3-putts for pars at Nos. 9 and 10.

"If I had my putter going, I could have gone pretty low today," he said.

Weaver had an up-and-down front nine that started on No. 2.

"Course management backfired on me. I hit 3-wood on 2. I was worried about hitting it through (the fairway), and it plugged in the lip of the trap," he said. "I had three of those today where I was an inch away from being fine and had to hit it out sideways. But I made no more than bogey (each time)."

After getting through the front nine in even-par, Weaver got it going with three birdies and no bogeys on the back. Weaver is actually four strokes closer to the first-round lead than he was three years ago when he closed with a pair of 68s at Ironwood Golf Course and Crestwicke Country Club.

"I was battling. It wasn't great all day," said Weaver. "I hung in there and found some birdies on the back nine. Just trying to stay in it today. Tomorrow is what matters."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.