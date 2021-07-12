Zimmerman-Kilborn, McGrew-McNeely advance in Two-Man Best Position

NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal City Match play champion Brian Zimmerman and his partner, Ben Kilborn, didn't hit a roadblock in their Two-Man Best Position first-round match this year.

Zimmerman and Kilborn took care of Brad Hallstein and Adam McIntosh, 4 and 3, on Monday at Ironwood Golf Course. Last year, Zimmerman and Kilborn lost their first-round championship flight match after Zimmerman won his first City Match Play title.

Next up for Zimmerman and Kilborn will be a second-round match against Dan Freed and Bryan Brucker.

Only one other championship flight match was played Monday. First-time partners John McGrew and Tyler McNeely, who fired 59 in qualifying, earned a 4 and 3 win over Scott Prosser and Rick Walber. McGrew and McNeely face the winner between Doug Simpson-Tyler Schneider and Dave-David Marquardt.

Eight first-round matches will be played Tuesday.

