Get a tee time quick in Bloomington-Normal as golfers eager to get out Friday when courses reopen

Golf courses were allowed to do maintenance work after being closed by Pritzker's executive order on March 26.

Ironwood head PGA professional Craig Onsrud and assistant manager Bryan Brucker helped superintendent Tyler Bain and his two full-time assistants outside in keeping the course ready for when golfers could return. They worked in split shifts for safety precautions.

"You can't let the golf course grow (without cutting), especially now that we're in the growing season, for six weeks otherwise you'll spend three weeks trying to get back," said Onsrud earlier this month.

Those heading out Friday, especially early, should be pleased.

"Our greenskeepers were able to get a lot of things filled in and aerification (of greens) before golfers got back, so these are the best conditions," said Wingate. "Those first rounds on Friday, the greens should be absolutely flawless. They can't go out and blame it on a ball mark because none are out there."