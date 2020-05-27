Golfers in Illinois allowed to play in foursomes, ride in carts beginning Friday

Pro shops are allowed to be open, but have to follow the same guidelines as retail stores for capacity. Golfers can come into the snack area and get food and drinks, but must take it outside with them and not sit inside.

Outdoor lessons can resume for individuals or groups of 10 or less, including the instructor. Individuals are to remain 6 feet apart or wear face coverings when within 6 feet.

Many guidelines that went into effect when courses reopened May 1 are still ongoing. Flags should not be removed, no rakes will be in bunkers, cups should be elevated and handshakes are not permitted. Social distancing is to be observed everywhere.

"Everyone will be trying to figure out how it works." said Wingate.

Tournaments and shotgun starts are prohibited under the new guidelines. However, it is not clear what constitutes a tournament.