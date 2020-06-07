You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Here are golf results for 06/08/20
0 comments

Here are golf results for 06/08/20

{{featured_button_text}}

Hole in one

Todd Hilten

Crestwicke Country Club

Todd Hilten sank his tee shot on the 157-yard seventh hole on June 7, 2020. He used a 6-iron for his fourth lifetime hole in one. The feat was witnessed by Andy Mardis, Rusty Depew and Mike Nelson.

Women's club

Prairie Vista Golf Course

Highland Park Ladies 18-hole Golf Association low net winner: S. Wills.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News