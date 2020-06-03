You are the owner of this article.
Here are senior and women's club golf results for 06/04/20
Here are senior and women's club golf results for 06/04/20

McLean County Seniors

Metamora Fields

Medalist:  R. Schwartz, 77

Class A: Low Gross:  B. Galloway Jr, 80; Low Net:  L. Quanstrom, 68

Class B: Low Gross: M. Ayele, 81; Low Net:  G. Guminski, 64

Class C: Low Gross: A. Bedell, 82; Low Net: B. Dowling, 63

Class D: Low Gross: H. Woods, 82; Low Net: J. Hepperly, J. Shives, 64

Class E: Low Gross: N. Jennings, 84; Low Net: F. Lipscomb, 72

Class F: Low Gross: S. Swick, 92; Low Net: A. Hering, 64

 

Women's club

El Paso Golf Club

Ladies of the Evening winners: Championships flight - J. Baird (low gross), B. Hartema (low net); A flight - L. Messer (low gross), S. Snodgrass, D. Coffman (low net); B flight - D. Vissering (low gross), D. Schad (low net); C flight - B. Sennett (low gross), K. Jacklin (low net).

Bloomington Country Club

Play of the day: One net better ball of partners. Winners: T. Kallembach and N. Snyder.

Crestwicke Country Club  

Play of the day: Low putts. 18-hole winners: K. Walsh (1st flight); S. Blessent, P. Nelson (2nd flight); J. Stumpf (3rd flight); 9-hole winners: A. Enchelmayer (1st flight); L. Lancaster, L. Callis, C. Kennedy (2nd flight); M. Mulligan (3rd flight)

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

