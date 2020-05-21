You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hole in One on May 21, 2020
0 comments

Hole in One on May 21, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
A 'Classic' silhouette

Patrick Hranka of Oswego, Jackson Yoder of Bloomington and Ty Barbre of Carmi size up their shots on No. 1 fairway Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the AJGA boys 16-17 year-old division during the State Farm Youth Classic at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Greg Fuiten

AT IRONWOOD GOLF COURSE

Greg Fuiten of Atlanta used a 6-iron to ace the 153-yard 13th hole on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Witness was Dennis Bohn of Sandwich.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News