You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hole in One on May 4, 2020
0 comments

Hole in One on May 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
A 'Classic' silhouette

Patrick Hranka of Oswego, Jackson Yoder of Bloomington and Ty Barbre of Carmi size up their shots on No. 1 fairway Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the AJGA boys 16-17 year-old division during the State Farm Youth Classic at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Colt Bartels

THE LINKS AT IRELAND GROVE

Colt Bartels of Downs used a sand wedge to ace the 104-yard seventh hole on Monday, May 4, 2020. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News