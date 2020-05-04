Hole in One on May 4, 2020

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
Colt Bartels
THE LINKS AT IRELAND GROVE
Colt Bartels of Downs used a sand wedge to ace the 104-yard seventh hole on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today