You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hole in one
0 comments

Hole in one

{{featured_button_text}}

Hole in one

Jeff Nottoli

Jeff Nottoli recorded his third lifetime hole-in-one on June 1, 2020, at Bloomington Country Club. Nottoli sank his tee shot on the 147-yard eighth hole. He used a 5-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Mark Ulbrich, Tim Ives and James Swanson.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News