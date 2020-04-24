Illinois reopens golf May 1 but with strict regulations — twosomes only, no carts and no practice putting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Golfers like to joke they’ve been social distancing for years: They hit a weak slice that lands in the right rough while their playing partners hit pull hooks or, once in a blue moon, stripe it down the middle of the fairway.

Now as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “strict safety guidelines,” social distancing will become mandatory on Illinois’ 683 golf courses.

Pritzker’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity laid out a dozen ground rules Friday afternoon to course operators, who can welcome golfers at 6 a.m. May 1.

Most restrictions mirror those from other states: Walking only (no carts), tee times spread out to 15 minutes with online or telephone bookings, no touching of the flagstick, foam in the cups for easy ball retrieval, no food service and clubhouses that will remain closed.

Illinois officials, though, have taken things further with this line: “Players shall be grouped in twosomes.”

So no threesomes or foursomes, the most common-sized group.

“It’s progress,” said Steve Skinner, the CEO of KemperSports, which manages Illinois public courses such as Harborside, Cantigny, Bolingbrook and Deerpath.