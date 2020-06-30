Illinois State's David Perkins selected Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year

Illinois State senior David Perkins has added another accolade to his list of postseason awards following the shortened 2020 season as he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year on Tuesday.
Perkins joins Trent Wallace (2019) and Matt Miller (2007) as Redbirds who have claimed the top individual honor in MVC men’s golf.
Perkins’ stroke average of 69.39 for the season is the lowest in the MVC since 2003 by over a stroke and a half.
The East Peoria native was named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List, signifying the top amateur golfer in the country.
Perkins is joined on the all-conference team by Matthis Besard (Southern Illinois), Tim Lim (Drake), Nate Vance (Loyola), and MVC Newcomer of the Year Caleb VanArragon (Valparaiso).
Black all-conference: ISU senior Becca Black has been named to the five-person All-MVC women's golf squad.
Black is the 32nd Redbird golfer to have earned all-MVC honors, which is tied for the highest total in MVC history, and the honor is the 58th earned by an ISU women’s golfer, which is the most in the history of the conference.
During the truncated season, the Elizabethtown, Ky., native played in seven tournaments and 19 total rounds, and averaged 75.7 strokes per round, which is the third-lowest scoring average in the MVC last season.
Black is joined by Hannah Bermel (Northern Iowa), Taylor Ledwein (Bradley), Haeri Lee (Drake) and Golfer of the Year Abby Cavaiani (Missouri State).
