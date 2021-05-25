Kindred: Is Mickelson for real? Who cares? We just want our Phil

What is Phil Mickelson like? Is he the smiling, thumbs-up guy we see on the golf course? We don’t know. We can’t say with certainty who Mickelson or any celebrity really is.
Many are said to be far different from the people we see on stage or on camera or on the back nine on Sunday. There have been rumors regarding Mickelson that suggest he is not as warm and fuzzy as we might think.
He is a bit of a mystery to those outside his inner circle, which in truth could be said of anyone. We are privy only to what we see … that is, what a celebrity wants us to see.
If, as some proclaim, this is all an act, Mickelson is as good an actor as he is with a 5-iron. He interacts with fans, signs autographs and is quick to share that easy smile and ever-present thumbs up. He also plays golf with a mix of grace, ferocity and daring, often leaving us breathless with his decision making and shot making.
Typically, he has us somewhere between “What was he thinking?” and “Why didn’t I think of that?”
What is Phil Mickelson like? We may never know. But here’s the thing that sets him apart from most celebrities: it doesn’t seem to matter.
He’s made it that way over three decades of winning, narrowly losing, missing cuts and winning again on the PGA Tour. Sunday’s victory in the PGA Championship made him the oldest major champion in history. His sixth major championship brought us no closer to knowing who he is, but revealed everything about how we view him and who we want him to be.
Mickelson was nearly trampled by adoring, swarming fans as he walked up the 18th fairway. That doesn’t happen to someone who is perceived as a fraud or a snob or both.
Mickelson was celebrated for playing golf exquisitely and playing the public relations game better than perhaps anyone. If it is an act, so be it. We like how it looks, feels. Rather than dwell on whether it’s too good to be true, we accept it simply as good … really, really good.
Mickelson is famous for escaping trouble on the course. He is creative, confident and committed when confronted with a seemingly impossible lie. He’ll hit through tight spaces no one else dares and wind up on the green, flashing the smile and turning the thumb upward.
He is pretty good at it off the course, too. In 2012, he was involved in an insider trading scam that put nearly $1 million in his pocket. He also complained how taxes on his vast income could force him to move out of his native California. He apologized for saying it, but ultimately moved to Florida, where there is no state income tax.
There have been other minor dustups, including in the 2018 U.S. Open when, after missing a bogey putt, he ran up and hit the ball backward as it was still moving. The result was a two-stroke penalty and fair questions regarding his sportsmanship and respect for the game.
Not his finest moment to be sure, yet as he teed off Sunday we weren’t thinking about that or any other Mickelson misdeed. We wanted him to pull this off and do Phil things … hit wedges within 15 feet of the pin, swing away with gusto from where the gallery once stood, send bunker shots within a foot. Oh, and at 50 years young, blast a drive 366 yards.
We’ve been through this for 30 years with Mickelson, the many highs and crushing lows that make him one of the best ever. We’ve seen him smile in victory and defeat, saying the right things when the cameras are on.
He’s been called a lot of things, including an “egomaniac.” Maybe he is, but being a great athlete requires one to have supreme self-confidence.
What we know is this: when Mickelson is in the hunt, and that smooth lefty swing is in rhythm, we enjoy the heck out of it. He makes the game look easy, and even when it’s not, he’s not slamming clubs to the ground or spewing obscenities after an errant shot.
He acknowledges fans as he walks onto the green or on the way to the next tee … a tip of the cap, wave of the hand or a thumbs up. They go home and tell their inner circle about how Phil Mickelson made eye contact with them and showed his appreciation.
He goes back to his inner circle to be whoever Phil Mickelson is. Critics say it’s not the man we see, that it is all an act.
Could be.
But we can’t wait to see it again.
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred