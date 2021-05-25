Kindred: Is Mickelson for real? Who cares? We just want our Phil

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What is Phil Mickelson like? Is he the smiling, thumbs-up guy we see on the golf course? We don’t know. We can’t say with certainty who Mickelson or any celebrity really is.

Many are said to be far different from the people we see on stage or on camera or on the back nine on Sunday. There have been rumors regarding Mickelson that suggest he is not as warm and fuzzy as we might think.

He is a bit of a mystery to those outside his inner circle, which in truth could be said of anyone. We are privy only to what we see … that is, what a celebrity wants us to see.

If, as some proclaim, this is all an act, Mickelson is as good an actor as he is with a 5-iron. He interacts with fans, signs autographs and is quick to share that easy smile and ever-present thumbs up. He also plays golf with a mix of grace, ferocity and daring, often leaving us breathless with his decision making and shot making.

Typically, he has us somewhere between “What was he thinking?” and “Why didn’t I think of that?”

What is Phil Mickelson like? We may never know. But here’s the thing that sets him apart from most celebrities: it doesn’t seem to matter.