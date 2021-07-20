Michael Cavanaugh, Madison Bley capture Bloomington-Normal Junior City 16-18 golf titles

Michael Cavanaugh fired a 78 to capture the boys 16-18 division in the Bloomington-Normal Junior City Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Weibring Golf Club.

Cavanaugh's two-day 158 total was four strokes better than Nick Manning (81). Madison Bley won the girls 16-18 after a 90-171.

Nathan Newman fired 90-185 to edge Michael Newberry (93) by two shots for the boys 13-15 title. Paige Fischer won the girls 13-15 after an 85-175.

At The Links at Ireland Grove, Sam Brown won the boys 10-12 division title with his second straight 35 for a 70 total, beating Jack Quinn (33-71) by a stroke. Savanna Siegrist captured the girls 10-12 division after a 45-83.

Madalene Smith prevailed in girls 7-9 (44-86), while Anna Smith was the girls 6-under champion (49-94) and Myles Johnson was the boys 6-under winner (38-82).

STATE AMATEUR

Parker Wisdom and TJ Barger, among four Bloomington golfers in the 121-man field, shot 2-over-par 74s and are tied for 38th place after Tuesday's first round of the Illinois State Amateur Championship at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville.

Mike Henry (77) and Logan Stauffer (81) rounded out the Bloomington contingent.

Ethan Farnam of Crystal Lake and Mac McClear of Hinsdale fired 65s to take the first-round lead. The cut will be made to the low 35 and ties after Wednesday's second round for Thursday's 36-hole finale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.