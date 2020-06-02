Nottoli, Bradford record aces

Hole in ones
Jeff Nottoli
Jeff Nottoli recorded his third lifetime hole-in-one on June 1, 2020, at Bloomington Country Club. Nottoli sank his tee shot on the 147-yard eighth hole. He used a 5-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Mark Ulbrich, Tim Ives and James Swanson.
Tim Bradford
Tim Bradford of Bloomington sank his tee shot on the 111-yard 17th hole at El Paso Golf Club on June 2, 2020. Bradford used a wedge for his ace, which was witnessed by Bryan Outinen and Dan Hadfield.
