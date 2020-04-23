🏌️ Pritzker gives Illinois golf courses the all-clear to reopen May 1 under ‘strict safety guidelines’ amid the coronavirus pandemic
🏌️ Pritzker gives Illinois golf courses the all-clear to reopen May 1 under 'strict safety guidelines' amid the coronavirus pandemic

Sand shot

Normal Community's Evan Semonis lofts his ball out of the bunker on No. 11 during the Class 3A boys golf regional tournament Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Ironwood Golf Course.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Like finding a ball that was thought to be lost off the tee, Illinois golfers got some good news Thursday: Courses may open May 1 under “strict safety guidelines.”

What are those guidelines? They had not been spelled out as of Thursday evening.

Course operators continually refreshed their browsers in hopes of learning what Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity had in mind.

They were curious if the regulations would be identical to those of neighboring states such as Indiana and Iowa, which kept courses open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wisconsin and Minnesota, which recently rescinded their bans.

Up for discussion: Would carts be permitted? And if so, would they be single-rider or would those who live in the same residence be permitted to ride side-by-side?

Would courses be required to spread out tee times in 15-minute intervals, up from the standard 9 to 10 minutes? Or would that be merely a suggestion?

And with clubhouses closed, would all transactions need to be made online?

Not up for discussion: New customs that make golf essentially a touch-free sport -- no rakes for the bunkers, no ballwashers, and flagsticks are not to be handled. Courses have inserted foam into cups so that golfers can retrieve balls without reaching down. And golf course officials have stressed the need for players to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.

Whatever the fine print, golfers and golf organizations are happy with the big picture.

“We are thankful that the governor’s office has reintroduced golf,” said Carrie Williams, executive director of the Illinois PGA. “Golf can be part of the solution for people seeking physical activity and a relief from stress. While we want golf to be as accessible as possible, we are adamant that it has to be safe. We trust and will enforce the governor’s directive.”

Roughly half of America’s courses are open for play.

Chicago-area golfers flocked to courses such as the Village Links of Glen Ellyn on March 25 during a two-day reprieve. A reversal by the governor’s office sent Illinois golfers back inside after it was determined that recreational sports businesses -- including golf courses -- are “not considered essential businesses” amid the shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, Illinois residents have been crossing state lines to support an industry that provides 50,466 jobs and $1.5 billion in annual wages in Illinois, according to WeAreGolf.org.

Now that revenue will remain in-state.

