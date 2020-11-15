Amen Coroner: 10 on Augusta's No. 12 kills Woods' Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — This was a very imperfect 10 for Tiger Woods.

The defending Masters champion recorded a septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole of the final round — the highest score on any hole in his career.

Woods plunked three balls into Rae's Creek on Sunday in front of the green on Augusta National's signature 155-yard par 3. The carnage at Amen Corner dropped him from 3 under to 4-over 76 for the day, and only a late string of birdies saved him from his matching his worst Masters round ever.

"This sport is awfully lonely sometimes," Woods said. "No one is going to bring you off the mound or call in a sub. You have to fight through it.

"You just have to turn around and figure out the next shot," said Woods, who followed the debacle at No. 12 with birdies on five of the last six holes to finish 1 under for the tournament, tied for 38th. "And I was able to do that coming home."

MASTERS THRILLS FOR ROOKIES

Amateur Andy Ogletree was getting ready to tee off in the Masters for the first time when his playing partner, a fellow U.S. Amateur champion, came up to introduce himself.

Guy by the name of Tiger Woods.