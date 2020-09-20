Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

His work ethnic borders on insanity, and the eve of the final round was no exception. Unhappy with how he played, hitting only three fairways, DeChambeau had the lights turned on so he could stay on the range well past 8 p.m., pounding driver, searching for the right swing. Temperatures were in the 40s. He was in a short-sleeve shirt.

He didn't find fairways, but he seemed to miss in the right spots. That was key for a player who hit only six fairways on Sunday, 23 out of 56 for the week.

Skepticism turned into admiration, with a healthy dose of disbelief.

"It's a game we've never really seen before," said Harris English, who shot 73 and finished fourth.

Louis Oosthuizen birdied the 18th to finish alone in third.

"I don't think they can set it up for him, to be honest," Oosthuizen said. "I don't know what they can do really, because he's hitting it so far. He's so strong out of the rough. And he's probably one of the best putters out there, which a week that he really putts well, you're going to have a lot of trouble."

In six U.S. Opens at Winged Foot among 894 competitors, DeChambeau was only the third to finish a tournament under par. His 6-under 274 was the lowest, a score no one saw coming this week.