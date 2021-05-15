Burns keeps Nelson lead after more Spieth magic, rain looms

Spieth rolled in another eagle at the par-5 18th, this time a shorter, bending putt from the fringe behind the hole. It just trimmed his deficit after Spieth's 55-footer up a hill that splits the green gave him a share of the first-round lead.

The roar was the same, though, from the biggest gallery on the new course of his hometown event, the TCP Craig Ranch in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas. It's the third venue in the past four Nelsons.

"Once it got on the green, it looked good," Spieth said. "Started the putter raise and I wasn't positive it was going in because the angle it was coming in at. I wanted to do the no look to the crowd, but, I mean, it was a really cool moment."

Seamus Power holed out on a 35-foot bunker shot on the par-4 15th for a 67 and was tied with 2017 U.S. Amateur winner Doc Redman at 16 under. Redman shot 69.

Scott Stallings and Harris English were among six at 15-under 201, shooting matching 63s after making the cut on the number at 6 under. It was a record low for the Nelson on a course that hosted Korn Ferry Tour Championships but looks overmatched against some of the game's best.