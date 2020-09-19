California cool, Matthew Wolff takes detour to US Open lead

From the first cut of rough on the opening hole, he hit it to right level of the contoured green for a 15-foot birdie. From the right rough on No. 4, he wound up with another 15-foot birdie putt. And then he really poured it on.

He drove next to the green on the short par-4 sixth, getting up-and-down from a bunker for birdie. He holed a 12-foot birdie on the par-3 seventh. And when he finally hit his first fairway on No. 8, he missed a 6-foot birdie attempt.

His lone bogey came on the 16th when he was in such a bad lie in the rough he couldn't reach the green. And he finished with a most fortuitous hop. His iron off the tee hopped into the thick rough and back out to the first cut. He ripped 7-iron to 10 feet for one last birdie.

"If I don't hit fairways tomorrow, I know I can play well," Wolff said with a smile. "Even when I was in the rough, I had a bunch of good numbers and a bunch of good lies."

And he played a lot of good golf, so good that even at his age, he looked to be a daunting figure to catch.

"I don't think there's any 'chasing' out here," Schauffele said, adding that if Wolff had another good round Sunday it would be "impossible to catch him."