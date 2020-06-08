CBS pushing for players to do their part to boost golf broadcast

But he was bullish on "Inside The Ropes," in which a small tent would be erected just off one of the tees for players to go into and answer a question printed on a card. There would be no one else in the tent and the producer would work the interview into the broadcast instead of it being live.

"I want this to be expressed — 'Guys, we need your help. We're not asking for a lot,'" Nantz said. "If you had a chance to hear from 30 players in the field, you can't imagine what a difference that could make to our broadcast. All they have to do is walk over and talk into a confession cam. We need the players' help."

Nantz faces what he calls "one of the great challenges I've seen in my 35 years." He won't be going to the compound or even the clubhouse, just straight to the 18th tower, and then back to his hotel. And he'll be calling action at an event with no spectators, a policy of the PGA Tour for five straight tournaments until the Memorial on July 16-19.

As quiet as golf is meant to be, noise on the course is underrated, particularly on Sunday.