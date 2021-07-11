Furyk recovers from rough start to win US Senior Open by 3

Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir by three strokes in Omaha, Neb.

Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and Gary Player.

Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club.

He won the regular Open in 2003, is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour and won his first two PGA Tour Champions events upon turning 50 last year. This was the third senior major he's played. He tied for 16th in the Senior PGA and was sixth in the Senior Players Championship.

Furyk played the first three holes in 3 over, finding the unforgiving rough three times on the second hole and a tricky lie in the greenside bunker on the third. Suddenly, his four-shot lead was down to one.

Furyk righted himself with a birdie on the par-5 sixth and, after going out in 2 over 37, regained the four-shot lead by the time he made the turn.

It wasn't until he stuck his 109-yard approach to 3 feet to birdie the par-5 16th that he put away his closest pursuers, major champions Goosen and Weir. That put him three up with two holes to play.

Furyk played his final 15 holes in 2 under and finished at 7-under 273 to win the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy and $720,000.

Weir tied for lowest round of the day with a 67, and Goosen shot 69.

Furyk looked to be in full control after he followed his 64 on Friday with a 66 on Saturday.

But he bogeyed the par-5 second hole after his layup attempt from the right rough rolled across the fairway and into the left rough, and his next shot found the greenside cabbage.

Then he put his tee shot just below the lip of the left bunker on the par-3 third and needed two swings to get out. He two-putted for a double bogey that dropped him to 5 under for the tournament.

Goosen birdied the first hole and tapped in for another on the sixth to get to 4 under. It looked as if he would stall out with bogeys on two of his next four holes, but he played his last seven in 2 under to hang around.

Weir started the day seven shots off the lead and made three pushes to get within three. He rolled in a 26-foot eagle putt on the par-5 sixth, went birdie-birdie on Nos. 12 and 13, and he made birdie on the 16th just before Furyk bogeyed the 15th.

Rod Pampling (67) birdied two of the last four holes to finish at 3 under,

Hataoka declared winner

Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when the final round was washed out by relentless, heavy rain at Sylvania, Ohio.

Hataoka had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, and her first LPGA title in two years.

The final round began at 7 a.m. with hopes of beating the rain. That lasted only a few hours before Highland Meadows was soaked, and soon became unplayable.

Donna Mummert, the LPGA's senior manager of rules and competition, said the greens were the first problem as the tournament tried to resume. By mid-afternoon, it was the fairways that were so soaked the LPGA had no choice but to end the tournament.

The LPGA said the forecast was not favorable for a Monday finish, and it didn't help that Evian Championship — the fourth LPGA major of the year — is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Danielle Kang, the defending champion, birdied the third hole to pull within eight shots and wanted to see the LPGA acquire more resources to be able to handle weather.

"There is 18 holes of golf left out there," Kang said. "I played three of them. I always look at golf tournaments as 72 holes, so when we don't get to finish 72 holes ... and it's not the LPGA's fault, it's not anybody's fault. Sometimes we don't have enough resources."

She did not elaborate on what resources could have made a difference.

The tournament was a 54-hole event in the early 1990s.

Hataoka lost in a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women's Open last month. Her last LPGA Tour victory was the Kia Classic in 2019, though she won twice on the Japan LPGA later that year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.