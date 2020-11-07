Golf roundup: Jason Day stroke back of Sam Burns in Houston

Jason Day stumbled at the end at difficult Memorial Park, three-putting for bogey on the par-4 18th to fall a stroke behind Sam Burns on Saturday in the Houston Open.

"Unfortunately, I just gave it a little bit too much gas," Day said.

Winless in 2½ years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to remain in contention in the final event before the Masters.

"Overall, it was a solid day," the Australian star said. "I think I drove it nice, hit a lot of good iron shots and I was just very patient out there today, so it was good to see. Looking forward to tomorrow."

Sam Burns shot a 68 to hold onto the lead at 9-under 201.

"I think this golf course, it's not a matter of if, it it's a matter of when, when this golf course will hit you," Burns said. "I think for me, just being able to hang in there."

He eagled the par-5 eighth.

"I kind of necked the tee shot, but fortunately it stayed in the first cut," Burns said.

Day had five birdies and two bogeys.