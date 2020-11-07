Golf roundup: Jason Day stroke back of Sam Burns in Houston

Jason Day stumbled at the end at difficult Memorial Park, three-putting for bogey on the par-4 18th to fall a stroke behind Sam Burns on Saturday in the Houston Open.
"Unfortunately, I just gave it a little bit too much gas," Day said.
Winless in 2½ years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to remain in contention in the final event before the Masters.
"Overall, it was a solid day," the Australian star said. "I think I drove it nice, hit a lot of good iron shots and I was just very patient out there today, so it was good to see. Looking forward to tomorrow."
Sam Burns shot a 68 to hold onto the lead at 9-under 201.
"I think this golf course, it's not a matter of if, it it's a matter of when, when this golf course will hit you," Burns said. "I think for me, just being able to hang in there."
He eagled the par-5 eighth.
"I kind of necked the tee shot, but fortunately it stayed in the first cut," Burns said.
Day had five birdies and two bogeys.
"I was just trying to be as patient as possible," Day said. "I know it's a Saturday round. Obviously, can't win it today. You've got to just give yourself an opportunity to get into tomorrow's round."
Mexico's Carlos Ortiz was tied with Day after a 67. Sepp Straka (66) was 7 under.
Dustin Johnson, needing to finish solo 15th or better to remain No. 1 in the world, was 6 under after a 66 in his return from the coronavirus.
Aaron Wise (69) and Dawie van der Walt (69) joined Johnson at 5 under.
Sutherland takes 5-shot lead: Kevin Sutherland hit a sand wedge to inches on the par-5 18th for one last birdie on a windy afternoon in the desert at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Sutherland shot a 7-under 64 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round at Phoenix Country Club. He had a 13-under 129 total.
Wes Short Jr. was second after a 66.
"It was tough conditions I thought for the way the wind was blowing," Short said. "I just didn't hit it in play enough off the tee to really attack. It was just like defense-mode all day."
Tom Lehman (67) and Paul Broadhurst (68) were 7 under, and Jim Furyk (68) was 6 under with Corey Pavin (67), Woody Austin (69) and Mike Weir (69) .
"The way this course is, someone's going to shoot a good round," Sutherland said. "I might have to shoot something at least 3 or 4 under par tomorrow to win. It doesn't change my mindset at all. "
First-round leaders Paul Goydos and Brandt Jobe dropped back after their opening 64s. Jobe was 5 under after a 73, and Goydos had a 75 to fall to 3 under.
The tournament is the final official event of the year, but not the season as in the past. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent loss of tournaments, the 2020 and 2021 seasons have been combined with the Schwab Cup winner to be determined in a year.
The 56-year-old Sutherland won the 2017 event — as well as the season points title — at tree-lined Phoenix Country Club for the first of his three PGA Tour Champions victories.
"This place has been so good to me," Sutherland said. "It's hard to believe that was three years ago that I won here and I won the Schwab Cup. This place has great memories for me."
