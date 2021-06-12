Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship

Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English and six over Dustin Johnson on Saturday in the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship at Congaree at Ridgeland, S.C.

Hadley, English, Johnson and Lee Tain were all on the 18th hole when the horn sounded to stop play because of lightning. Rain followed about 10 minutes later and officials waited more than two hours for things to clear before telling the players they had to return to finish Sunday morning.

Hadley, in the final group, had just driven into the fairway. English and Tain were preparing to putt. Johnson had yet to hit.

Hadley stands 19 holes away from closing out a surprising week with his second career tour victory after entering this tournament off five consecutive missed cuts.

Hadley surged late with four birdies on a five-hole stretch of the back nine to reach 14 under.

English was 10 under. Johnson, who was tied for the lead early in the round, dropped into a third-place tie with South Africa's Garrick Higgo at 8 under. Higgo finished with a 68.

Hadley was holding a halfway lead for the first time in PGA Tour career. And paired with world No. 1 Johnson, Hadley seemed poised to fall — especially after his opening drive went left of the fairway and led to bogey. One hole later, Johnson's birdie had them tied for the top.

But it was Johnson who faltered, looking more like the error-prone ball- striker who missed cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championships the past two months than the one who confidently took control of his home-state Congaree Golf Club in the two opening rounds.

Jimenez leads Couples: Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' American Insurance Championship at Madison, Wis.

Jimenez, also the first-round leader after a 65, had a 10-under 134 at University Ridge. The 61-year-old Couples followed an opening 68 with a 67.

Hometown favorite Jerry Kelly, the winner in 2019 when the event was last played, was two strokes back with Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen. Kelly shot a 69, closing with a double bogey to lose a share of the lead. Goosen and Furyk each shot 68.

Kelly played the first 35 holes bogey-free.

Tournament host Steve Stricker was 2 under after a 72. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain, like Kelly, grew up and lives in Madison.

"Up and down, pretty lackluster. I'd get some momentum and then give it away right away," Stricker said. "Just doing some really dumb things, making a mess out of things that I really shouldn't be making a mess out of. Just not very sharp for some reason. It's been a struggle the last couple of days."

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, making his fifth tour start of the year on a sponsor exemption, was last among the 80 finishers after rounds of 80 and 78.

