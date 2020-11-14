Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters

Woods was 4 under through 10 holes to start the Masters, and he picked up only one more shot over the next 44 holes. He finished off a 71 in the second round, had a 72 in the third round and was 11 shots behind.

It likely didn't help the 44-year-old Woods to go 26 holes on soft turf of a hilly course.

"It's just part of the deal," he said. "If you have long days like this, I'm going to get a little bit sore, which I definitely am."

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was more dizzy than sore. He felt so odd on Thursday night that he had another COVID-19 test to be sure — it came back negative — and the betting favorite of this Masters was in the middle of the pack.

The scoring has been low all week. The 36-hole cut Saturday morning was at even-par 144, the lowest in Masters history, another update to the club's record book.

Still in front of Johnson is a chance to set the 72-hole record. All he cares about is a green jacket, and given his past experience, he knows better than to look ahead.

"I feel like I'm swing well and I've got a lot of confidence in what I'm doing. Everything is going well," he said. "There's a lot of really good players right around me. I'm going to have play aggressive when I can and play smart when I can't."