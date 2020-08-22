Just like us: Tiger and Rory play 18 and then grab a burger

McIlroy two-putted for birdie on the 18th, his fourth birdie in his round of 74. There was no recovering from two triple bogeys on his opening six holes. McIlroy started with a short birdie on No. 1, and he hit a beauty to 10 feet on the par-3 third hole with the pin tucked behind a bunker.

In between, he came up just short of the green on the par-5 second, the ball barely inside the hazard. He tried to chip out, but McIlroy caught too much grass from an awkward stance and a bad lie. The ball went behind him into water, and because it was a yellow hazard, he had to go back 110 yards to the fairway. He made triple bogey.

The scorecard read 3-8-2.

McIlroy was overheard saying his card read like an area code. That number hasn't been assigned an area code in the United States, though he might be interested to know it's the country code for Montenegro.

There was no time to share this pertinent information. Woods and McIlroy both opted not to speak to the media after their rounds, not unusual this late in the season in the third round of a tournament in which they were out of contention.

They did go to the media center, but only to order hamburgers at the kiosk — it's been a popular spot all week — grab a seat at a picnic table and chat for the next 30 minutes, undisturbed.